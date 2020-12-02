Securitas North America Invests $1M+ in Humanitarian Giving Nationwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas North America announced today that it has funded over $1,000,000 in new community, non-profit and employee relief to address a wide range of local humanitarian concerns. This commitment builds on the establishment of the Securitas North American Foundation and the Securitas Emergency Relief Fund, as well as the company's recently launched United for Community Impact initiative.

Securitas is committed to creating sustainable communities. To demonstrate that commitment the company has dedicated more than $500,000 in initial funding to the newly established Securitas North America Foundation. The Foundation's charter underscores Securitas' focus on social responsibility and improving the lives and opportunities for those with the fewest resources.

"Securitas and its employees have had long standing, hands-on involvement with dozens of local charities across the US," said Securitas President and CEO of North America Guarding, Greg Anderson. "The addition of the Foundation's resources will enable us to have an even greater impact in confronting and addressing issues that impact our local communities."

Given the historic needs facing many communities the Foundation has made substantial, recent donations to three charitable organizations—Nourish NJ, Ventura County Rescue Mission, and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

"Securitas has been a valued partner in sustaining and growing our mission since 2011," said Nancy Rutgers, Director of Development at Nourish.NJ., a recipient of one of this year's donations from the Securitas Foundation. "Their commitment has allowed us to serve the most vulnerable among us. We could never do this without generous support from extraordinary donors like Securitas."

The Foundation is only part of Securitas' commitment. The extraordinary challenges of 2020 generated many unique opportunities for hands-on engagement. When the COVID-19 pandemic and several natural disasters struck with devastating effect, Securitas employees saw a new opportunity, this time to help their own. They united to donate unused vacation hours to an Emergency Relief Fund to benefit colleagues in need. In recognition of time donated by employees, Securitas USA has made a matching $500,000 donation – enough to provide support well into 2021.

As 2020 draws to a close, Securitas employees are uniting yet again to support highly localized charities that have experienced a marked increase in demand as a result of this year's exceptional crises.

"The United for Community Impact campaign is about bringing our employees together to help the communities in which we live and work," explained Anderson. "It's a powerful means to show how our individual efforts can combine to achieve something truly special."

In addition to the donations and volunteer time given by our employees, the United for Impact effort will be amplified by additional donations from the Securitas Foundation and Securitas USA up to $90,000.

In reviewing the momentum of these initiatives overall, Anderson is not surprised by the generosity of the company's employees. "Helpfulness is one of our three core values," he said. "When there's a need, our employees are there."

About Securitas: As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and its 370,000 employees worldwide help organizations of all sizes and markets achieve superior security programs and results. Our security solutions include the Six Pillars of Protective Services, specifically: On-Site, Mobile and Remote Guarding; Electronic Security; Fire & Safety; and Corporate Risk Management. Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the profession in general and its clients in particular. For more information, visit www.securitasinc.com.

About the Securitas Foundation: The Securitas North America Foundation is committed to supporting and engaging with a broad range of qualified charities that are having a positive, sustained impact on communities and society. Additional information on the Securitas Foundation can be found at https://www.securitasinc.com/who-we-are/our-responsibility/community/

