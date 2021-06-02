Securitas North America Recognizes Heroism and Performance with Security Officer of the Year Awards

"Officers Bennett and Travis are superb examples of who we are as a company and the level of service clients can expect." Tweet this

In addition to recognizing heroism, Securitas also acknowledges an individual who distinguishes themselves through outstanding performance of their daily duties, going above and beyond what is asked or expected. The honor of Security Officer of the Year for Performance was conferred on Montrell Travis for delivering consistently excellent client service and outstanding performance. In the two-and-a-half years he's been with Securitas, Travis has already been promoted several times and is now a site supervisor at a Department of Homeland Security-monitored chemical site in South Carolina. His impeccable attention to detail, work ethic, professionalism and managerial ability have earned him high praise from management and the client.

"Officer Travis demonstrates exemplary leadership abilities and management skills. He works closely with the client, always adapting to special requests and unexpected situations while helping to ensure the plant maintains the highest security in accordance with DHS, OSHA, and EPA guidelines," said Securitas District Manager Ricky Davis.

Like so many of their fellow officers at posts across the country, officers Bennett and Travis exemplify the client focus and commitment to Securitas' core values of Integrity, Vigilance and Helpfulness that make them role models and earn them the respect of those who work with them. They have been celebrated by their local client and Securitas management teams, and Securitas USA senior leadership have provided their personal congratulations and appreciation along with the officers' awards.

"Officers Bennett and Travis are superb examples of who we are as a company and the level of service our clients can expect," said Securitas North America Guarding CEO and President Greg Anderson. "We appreciate their outstanding contributions, their professionalism and their willingness to give 110% for our clients. These exceptional officers represent some of the best of the more than 100,000 Securitas officers in North America, and I'm proud to recognize them and their actions."

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place."

