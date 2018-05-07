Securitas North America Rewards Performance and Heroism with 2017 Security Officer of the Year Awards

Manuel "Manny" Byrge was named Security Officer of the Year for Performance. This award recognizes a security officer who has consistently provided excellent service and outstanding performance. Byrge is assigned to a large, corporate campus where he has distinguished himself by his willingness to take initiative and ownership and consistently go above and beyond. On three occasions last year, the client recognized Byrge with teamwork awards in recognition of his outstanding service and willingness to go the extra mile.

In addition to recognizing consistent, outstanding performance, Securitas also acknowledges the Security Officer of the Year for Heroism— an officer who performs an act that demonstrates exceptional courage, professionalism and self-sacrifice while helping to protect people or property. Marine veteran Gordon Collier was awarded that distinction for his response to an active shooter incident at a large data facility. Through his many brave and thoughtful actions, employees were safely evacuated and the situation was resolved without any casualties. Security Officer Collier remained calm and focused as he guided first responders to the location of the shooting and convinced the shooter to put aside his weapon and surrender.

"We owe Officers Byrge and Collier our deepest gratitude," stated Securitas North America Chief Operating Officer Bill Barthelemy. "They establish the benchmark for what it means to wear our uniform. We are thankful for them and our more than 100,000 officers stationed daily at client sites who perform their best and help to protect our clients and their facilities."

About Securitas: As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and its 345,000 employees worldwide help organizations of all sizes and markets achieve superior security programs and results. Our security solutions include the Six Pillars of Protective Services, specifically: On-Site, Mobile and Remote Guarding; Electronic Security; Fire & Safety; and Corporate Risk Management. Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the profession in general and its clients in particular. For more information, visit www.securitasinc.com.

