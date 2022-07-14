Securitas receives regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Security

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas today announces that it has been granted the required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Security which was announced on December 8, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed around July 22, 2022.

