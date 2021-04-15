Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Earns Intel's 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award

In 2020, only seven suppliers in the entire Intel supply chain earned an Intel SCQI Award, making them truly the best of the best. Tweet this

The Intel SCQI Award recognizes the highest level of achievement in the Intel SCQI Program, a multiyear road map for continuous improvement for high-performing Intel suppliers. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the SCQI Program.

In 2020, only seven suppliers in the entire Intel supply chain earned an Intel SCQI Award, making them truly the best of the best.

To qualify for an Intel SCQI Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations, meet aggressive performance goals and score 95 percent or higher on performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 90 percent or more of their improvement plan and demonstrate outstanding quality and business systems.

Get more information about the Intel SCQI Program

Find the latest at the Intel Newsroom

Visit the Intel SCQI Program and Awards page

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place".

SOURCE Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Related Links

securitasinc.com

