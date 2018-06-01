Securitec Wins "Rising Star" Award for Technology & Business Growth

ROANOKE, Va., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitec Screening Solutions, a leading wholesale background screening and Court Data as a ServiceSM (CDaaS) provider, announced today that it won the "Rising Star" award for its modern court data software and fast-growing business performance, as determined by the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC). The award was presented at the 19th annual RBTC TechNite banquet held at Virginia Tech on May 3, 2018. The Rising Star award recognizes the top up-and-coming and high-growth regional technology company each year.

You can view the full RBTC press release of award winners here:

https://rbtc.tech/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2018-TN-Award-Recipient-PR.pdf

Securitec was nominated for the award by Roanoke County's Economic Development Office. Jill Loope, Roanoke County Director of Economic Development said of the nomination, "We support economic growth through innovation, and we are excited that Securitec was recognized as a technology leader in the Rising Star category. Our ongoing partnership with the Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) facilitates a productive dialog with technology companies, resulting in the growth and recognition of innovation-driven enterprises throughout the region. Securitec is a Rising Star in Roanoke County that is deserving of this recognition."

"The RBTC is a member-driven association working to promote the growth of the technology community in the Roanoke and New River Valleys," said RBTC CEO, Robert McAden. "TechNite is our annual awards celebration; bringing together people from across the region to recognize the tremendous achievements of educators, innovators, leaders, and companies in our technology ecosystem. This award emphasizes the importance of fast-growing technology firms to our region's economy. We were very pleased to present the Rising Star award to Securitec in recognition of their impressive growth in recent years. We applaud their success in the background screening software and services industry and look forward to seeing what is next for this exciting company."

"We are really impressed with the Roanoke County Economic Development Department and RBTC, both organizations are making a positive impact to economic growth in the region," states Jessica James, President/Owner of Securitec. "TechNite was a fun and exciting event with some real powerhouse companies and leaders. We were thrilled to be a part of it and humbled to win an award, especially considering the truly exceptional companies that were nominated. It really validates the investments we are making in our technology and the quality of people we are hiring, many from right here in the Roanoke Valley area."

Jessica adds, "Our Synaptec™ RPA software is developed and maintained by our very own technology team. We focus on both technology and human resource development to combine industry best practices, top talent, and automated systems for maximum efficiencies. Our entire staff works together seamlessly; developing software and using these systems to provide the absolute best combination of court data and services in today's background screening marketplace."

About Securitec

Securitec is 100% wholesale Court Data as a Service (CDaaS) provider that offers powerful and cost-effective services and technology to the background screening industry that drive accuracy, efficiency and cost savings. This includes the use of its award winning Synaptec™ Court Data as a Service (CDaaS) platform and large staff of court research analysts. For more information about Securitec visit www.securitecscreening.com.

