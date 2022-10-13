SecuriThings Closes $21 Million to Automate the Management of Enterprise Physical Security Devices

Funding round led by USVP underscores the urgent need for enterprises to drive operational efficiency, reliability and security with an IoTOps platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuriThings today announced it has raised a $21 million Series B funding round led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) and participation from Swisscom Ventures, bringing the company's total amount raised to $39 million. Existing investors Aleph , Firstime VC and Cresson Management also participated in the round.

SecuriThings is redefining the way organizations manage and secure physical security devices at scale, helping physical security teams ensure device performance while reducing costs. Its IoTOps platform provides real-time visibility, protection and predictive maintenance capabilities for IoT devices — empowering a wide variety of organizations to improve system availability, organizational compliance and cyber protection. Using automation, analytics and actionable alerts, IoTOps enables teams to shift their focus to more strategic tasks by cutting the load of manual labor and on-site visits, as well as driving cost efficiency within their processes.

"Most enterprises have hundreds to many thousands of physical security devices to protect their people, property and IP, as well as to comply with legal and regulatory requirements. The volume and complexity of managing all these devices is incredibly challenging," said Roy Dagan, CEO of SecuriThings. "What makes our IoTOps platform a game-changer is that it is enabling physical security teams across various industries and organization sizes, including multiple Fortune 100 companies, to bring IT standards to all of their devices. These teams are moving to the forefront of their organization as leaders educating on best practices for device management and operations."

With the new financing, SecuriThings will invest heavily in driving go-to-market plans in North America and globally, including growing its partner ecosystem. The company will also accelerate R&D and product development of its industry-leading platform, creating new features to expand its capabilities while adding support for additional types of devices.

"SecuriThings is the category leader, with the only comprehensive solution in this space, providing significant value to customers across various industries which was prevalent in all conversations with leading customers. We share the confidence of their customers and partners in their category-defining approach to managing physical security devices," said Jacques Benkoski, General Partner at USVP. "Roy and his team have proven that they have the technology, the expertise, and the commitment that it takes to continue leading in this space. We're thrilled to be on their growth journey as SecuriThings becomes the de facto platform for managing physical security operations across organizations worldwide."

ABOUT SECURITHINGS

Founded by leading security and IoT experts, SecuriThings empowers operations and IT professionals to automate the operational management of physical security devices, while also ensuring full compliance and security within their organization. The solution is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and has been deployed across enterprises such as major airports, universities, hospitals, tech companies, manufacturers, retailers and more. SecuriThings partners with key systems integrators and device manufacturers to provide unmatched insights, coverage and reliability.

ABOUT USVP

U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) is a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm, partnering with entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into world-changing companies. USVP has invested in over 500 companies spanning four decades, including: Arkose Labs, Box, Carrot Fertility, Cato Networks, Check Point Software, Guidewire, Happy Returns, HeartFlow, HotelTonight, Human Interest, Imperva, Inari Medical, Inspire Medical Systems, Intersect ENT, Medigate, Omada Health, Pluto TV, ThreatMetrix, Trunk Club, Trusteer, Yammer and Zerto. USVP focuses on early-stage start-ups that transform cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer and healthcare. The USVP team consists of former entrepreneurs, technologists, corporate executives, and financial professionals who assist with strategy, scaling, team building, product development, and business development. USVP is based in Menlo Park, California.

