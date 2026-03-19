SecuriThings Launches AI-Powered Agentic Device Orchestrator to Extend the Platform into Enterprise IoT

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuriThings, the leader in physical security device management and remediation, today announced the launch of the Agentic Device Orchestrator, a breakthrough horizontal platform layer designed to simplify direct, device-level control of enterprise IoT estates. By leveraging advanced AI-powered orchestration, the platform empowers organizations to achieve improved operational command over diverse device environments. Proactive cybersecurity and operational management of these enterprise IoT fleets is critical given their increases in scale, complexity and business importance.

SecuriThings Agentic Device Orchestrator enables any user to create any command on any device. The platform provides proactive cybersecurity and operational management of Enterprise IoT devices. SecuriThings Agentic Device Orchestrator enables any user to create any command on any device. The platform provides proactive cybersecurity and operational management of Enterprise IoT devices.

Expanding Reach into Enterprise IoT

The Agentic Device Orchestrator enables the SecuriThings platform to support a broader range of Enterprise IoT devices, moving beyond traditional physical security assets like cameras and access control to include devices as common as printers, or as specialized as those used in building automation and clinical engineering. This builds on SecuriThings leading device intelligence and delivers a device-agnostic approach for functional integration with any IP-enabled device.

"Our customers rely on our platform for unmatched depth of operational control and automation of their critical physical security device fleet," said Roy Dagan CEO & co-founder of SecuriThings. "With Agentic Device Orchestrator, they can now exert the same granular control over a far wider and more diverse set of devices across the enterprise. Leveraging AI eliminates technical skills as a blocker—operators no longer need deep expertise in device-specific configuration commands to execute complex remediation and maintenance at scale."

Meeting the Demand for Actionable Remediation

Both IT teams and application owners for enterprise IoT devices are under growing pressure to close the loop between identifying issues and executing a fix. According to Gartner, by 2027, 45% of organizations will prioritize remediation capabilities as a key selection criteria for Cyber Physical Security platforms, emphasizing the importance of actionable insights over mere visibility. SecuriThings is addressing this shift by introducing the first true AI-powered remediation-level platform for IoT that can address the "last mile" down to the actual device.

Empowering Every User with AI

Without the use of AI, the vision of the device-level control at the scale of enterprise IoT fleets would be totally impractical. At the core of the Agentic Device Orchestration system is a set of intelligent agents to make device control accessible to every level of user. For less technical users, it provides a simple natural language interface that requires no technical or development knowledge. A user can simply state a goal—such as "I want to see the free space on the SD card"—and the AI agent builds the necessary workflow automatically. For more technical users, saves significant time researching APIs, creating scripts, experimenting and testing logic.

New Device-Driven Business Use Cases

The launch of the Agentic Device Orchestrator comes at a pivotal moment as both the physical security space and the broader enterprise IoT space evolve. Recent research from Deloitte shows that 58% of organizations are already intersecting AI with IoT sensors to transition from reactive monitoring to autonomous, real-time interaction with the physical world. Similarly, research from ASIS International highlights that this convergence is driving new business use cases beyond traditional security. Yet, while business use cases grow, efforts to secure these fleets lag behind. According to the IoT Security Foundation, 60% of breaches are tied to unpatched firmware, highlighting the urgency to be more proactive in cybersecurity management as device fleets continue to expand.

To learn more about the SecuriThings Agentic Device Orchestrator and how it is supporting customers' expanded use of the platform, register here for our webinar "AI-Powered Control for Enterprise IoT" on April 28, 2026 at 2:00pm ET. You can also read Roy Dagan's blog post or visit us at www.securithings.com/agentic-device-orchestrator/.

About SecuriThings

SecuriThings is the leading provider of physical security and enterprise IoT device management and remediation that supports enterprise-level compliance and operational requirements. Built for scale and the diversity of modern environments, SecuriThings provides continuous control across device types and locations, bridging the gap between IT management expectations and traditional manual or siloed technologies in physical security and broader enterprise IoT. By making uptime, security and compliance part of everyday operations, SecuriThings has become the trusted platform of large organizations including dozens of Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries.

Media Contact:

Name: Ben Desjardins

Title: VP of Marketing

SecuriThings

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 703-309-4517

SOURCE SecuriThings