SECURITI.ai Wins Coveted IAPP Privacy Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SECURITI.ai , the leader in Data Intelligence powered Privacy and Protection, announced it has been awarded the prestigious IAPP innovation award. The annual award recognizes unique programs and services that elevate the value of data privacy and data protection as both a competitive differentiator and a centrepiece of customer and civic trust.

SECURITI.ai has helped transform the data privacy and protection landscape by powering it with real time data intelligence and People Data Graph technology, encouraging new innovations in the ecosystem that would help enhance thousands of privacy programs which will directly benefit the privacy rights of consumers.

Some unique aspects of SECURITI.ai's pioneering approach include:

Automated creation of People Data Graphs (PDGs) that simplify DSR fulfillment, consent revocations, breach notifications and more. Unlike traditional data discovery, this approach involves scanning both structured and unstructured data stores, identifying personal data and mapping it back to its owner for a real-time understanding of all personal data within an organization.



A comprehensive PrivacyOps platform that provides a single dashboard for automating all privacy tasks, including data mapping, DSR fulfillment, privacy assessments, consent management, breach notifications and more.



An AI-powered bot, Auti , that enables robotic automation to operationalize and execute privacy workflows and functions. An industry first, Auti harnesses a natural language interface to simplify the execution of privacy tasks.

"The IAPP Innovation Award spotlights global privacy programs and services that deliver innovation, creativity and results," said IAPP President and CEO J. Trevor Hughes, "SECURITI.ai has been honored as an example of a powerful offering in this field."

"We are honored to be recognized by the IAPP and other leading organizations for innovations to solve the data privacy and data protectionchallenges," said Rehan Jalil, CEO of SECURITI.ai. "It enables organizations to keep data secure and private and provide rights to consumers to build trust."

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at www.iapp.org .

SECURITI.ai is the leader in Data Intelligence powered Privacy and Protection. The AI-powered solution enables organization's to discover sensitive data across multi-cloud, SaaS and on-premise environments, protect it and automate all privacy functions. SECURITI.ai was named " Most Innovative Startup " at RSA Conference 2020 and is a Leader in the Forrester Wave : Privacy Management Software, Q12020. To learn more, please visit SECURITI.ai .

