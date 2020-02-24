Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Order for Halt in trading of Aethlon Medical Stock Expires

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued an Order of Suspension of Trading (the "SEC Order"), temporarily suspending trading in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ("Aethlon" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:AEMD) stock for a period of ten trading days. The SEC Order stated that the suspension was due to concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information in the marketplace that appeared to be disseminated by third party promoters and recent and unusual market activity since at least January 22, 2020. This trading halt has expired and the Company's shares resumed trading today on NASDAQ under the trading symbol AEMD.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical- stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

These tumor-derived exosomes also seed the spread of metastases and are believed to inhibit the benefit of leading cancer therapies. The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease cancer. The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Aethlon also owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully complete its planned studies with and development of its Hemopurifier, the impact of the SEC Order and the resulting investigation, and other potential products and other risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Company Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

susan@sanoonan.com

212 966 3650

Jim Frakes, CFO

jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

858-459-7800 extension 3300

