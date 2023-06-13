Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market size to grow by USD 690.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Ameriprise Financial Inc., Bank of America Corp., and Euronext N.V. to be contributors to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is set to grow by USD 690.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing demand for investment opportunities is the key factor driving the growth of the security brokerage and stock exchange services market. There is an increase in demand from investors to improve their capital, creating investment opportunities. Investors are having difficulty finding profitable ways due to the shift in economic conditions, which is characterized by low-interest rates and restricted traditional investment possibilities. As a result, real estate investments are becoming more popular due to the possibility of capital appreciation through property value appreciation over time and rental income generation. This is a long-term option that is favored by investors who are not seeking instant gains. Thus, the above factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market 2023-2027

The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market covers the following areas:

The report on the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends-

The rising adoption of robo-advisors for managing investment portfolios for investors is the major trend shaping the security brokerage and stock exchange services market growth. Robo-advisors are complicated algorithms that are designed to provide automatic financial recommendations and manage portfolios without the assistance of humans. These systems use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to analyze large amounts of market data, find interesting investment opportunities, and deliver personalized investment recommendations to individuals. Furthermore, these systems allow investors to customize their investment portfolios according to their risk tolerance, investment goals, and preferences. Investors can monitor the performance of their investment portfolio in real-time, access account details, and make changes to their investments conveniently from any location through a mobile or web application. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global security brokerage and stock exchange services market during the forecast period.

Challenges –

An increase in regulatory compliance with trading is a major challenge restricting the growth of the global security brokerage and stock exchange services market. These stringent regulations aim to guarantee the honesty, openness, and equity of the trading system, but they can also impose adverse effects on the market. One of the main issues confronting brokerage firms and exchanges is the escalating expenses associated with meeting compliance obligations. To follow these strict regulations firms often require investing in new systems and technology, hiring additional staff, and conducting ongoing training to ensure that all employees stay up to date and perform the tasks. The increased expenses of complying with these laws are expected to restrict the profitability and long-term viability of brokerage firms and stock exchanges over the forecast period. For instance, the relationship between regulators, the market, and companies may change because of the introduction of new regulations. Investors may become insecure due to this change, which could affect their trust in the market.

Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation.

This security brokerage and stock exchange services market report extensively covers market segmentation by channel (offline and online), and type (derivatives and commodities brokerage, equities brokerage, bonds brokerage, stock exchanges, and others).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Offline mode trading allows investors to work with qualified professionals and obtain customized advice based on their investment preferences and objectives. In this mode, investors can access a wide range of investment options, including stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. This strategy allows investors to benefit from financial professionals' skills and insights while exploring a wide variety of investment options. Moreover, comprehensive research and analysis tools are offered by the brokerages to help investors make informed investment decisions. This feature provides investors with a deep understanding of investment opportunities and allows them to make more informed choices. Hence, such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The security brokerage and stock exchange services market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has a strong financial industry, modern infrastructure, and a highly skilled workforce, making it a desirable location for both investors and enterprises. North America is home to world-renowned and highly active stock exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ. These positive factors will drive regional market expansion throughout the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Bank of America Corp.

Euronext N.V.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

ICBC Co. Ltd.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Japan Exchange Group Inc.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Kt Corp.

Morgan Stanley

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Raymond James Financial Inc.

Shanghai Stock Exchange

State Street Corp.

StoneX Group Inc.

Tadawul Group

The Charles Schwab Corp.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

The Vanguard Group Inc.

TMX Group Ltd.

Wells Fargo and Co.

Vendor Offerings

Ameriprise Financial Inc. - The company offers security brokerage and stock exchange services such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds.

The company offers security brokerage and stock exchange services such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds. Bank of America Corp. - The company offers security brokerage and stock exchange services such as investment advisory services, online trading, and wealth management.

The company offers security brokerage and stock exchange services such as investment advisory services, online trading, and wealth management. Euronext N.V. - The company offers security brokerage and stock exchange services such as traded products and issuer services.

Related Reports:

The wireless home security camera market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.34% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 753.58 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (indoor and outdoor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising adoption of smart home systems is driving market growth.

The security services market size in India is expected to decrease by USD 8.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the security services market segmentation in India by location (South India, West India, North India, and East India) and end-user (commercial buildings, residential buildings, and industrial buildings). The economic development of the nation is notably driving the security services market growth in India.

Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 690.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ameriprise Financial Inc., Bank of America Corp., Euronext N.V., Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., ICBC Co. Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Exchange Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kt Corp., Morgan Stanley, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Raymond James Financial Inc., Shanghai Stock Exchange, State Street Corp., StoneX Group Inc., Tadawul Group, The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., The Vanguard Group Inc., TMX Group Ltd., and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

