Securities Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against The Children's Place, Inc

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of acquirers of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) securities between March 16, 2023 and February 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Children's Place class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Children's Place was engaged in aggressive promotions.

as a result, Children's Place's inventory values were overstated; and

the above was likely to have an adverse impact on fiscal year 2023financial results.

The filed complaint alleges that on February 9, 2024, Children's Place revealed that it now expected fourth quarter of 2023 net sales between $454 million and $456 million, falling short of previously issued guidance. The complaint further alleges that Children's Place also disclosed that it would expect to incur an adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter in range of (9.0%) to (8.0%) of net sales, which reflected the impact of "lower than expected merchandise margin resulting from more aggressive promotions in an effort to maximize sales, higher than anticipated split shipments to meet customer e-commerce demand, and increased inventory valuation adjustments."

On this news, the price of Children's Place shares fell nearly 37%.

