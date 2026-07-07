Securities Fraud Investigation Into GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Continues - Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ("GE HealthCare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GEHC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (GEHC), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On April 29, 2026, GE HealthCare reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 and cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.80 to $5.00, down from prior guidance of $4.95 to $5.15.

During the associated earnings call, management disclosed "profit performance in the first quarter . . . was impacted by a recall associated with a PDx supplier" and that "[y]ear-over-year margin performance was also impacted by declines in PCS and the PDx supplier issue."

On this news, the price of GE HealthCare shares declined by $9.01 per share, or 13.2%, to close at $59.49 per share on April 29, 2026.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased GE HealthCare securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles