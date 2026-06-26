Securitize and Cantor Equity Partners II Business Combination Expected to Raise Approximately $400 million in Gross Proceeds and Announce Expected Closing of Business Combination and NYSE Listing

Retained 71.5% of CEPT Trust; Business Combination Expected to Raise Approximately $400 million in Gross Proceeds; Expected Closing July 1, 2026, subject to CEPT shareholder approval; Combined Company Expected to Begin Trading on NYSE Under Ticker "SECZ" on July 2, 2026

MIAMI and NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize" or the "Company"), and Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) ("CEPT"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, today announced that, based on the final redemption results, holders of less than 30% of CEPT Class A ordinary shares elected to redeem. Given these results, Securitize expects to receive approximately $400 million in gross proceeds from the proposed business combination between the parties (the "Business Combination"), including related PIPE financings and excluding all transaction-related expenses. Additionally, subject to the CEPT shareholder approval at the Special Meeting of CEPT shareholders on June 29, 2026, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the proposed business combination and related PIPE financings are expected to be consummated on July 1, 2026.

Following the consummation of the Business Combination, the combined company will operate as Securitize Corp., and its common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 2, 2026, under the ticker symbol "SECZ."

"Reaching the public markets is a significant milestone for Securitize and a reflection of the growing momentum behind tokenization," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Securitize. "When we started more than eight years ago, the idea that major institutions would embrace tokenized securities was still largely theoretical. Today, tokenization is moving into the mainstream, and we believe becoming a public company gives us the visibility, credibility, and capital to lead that next phase of growth."

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of June 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, an Exempt Reporting Adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize the only company licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

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Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citi") is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to Securitize. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor") is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to CEPT. Citi and Cantor. are acting as co-placement agents for the PIPE.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Securitize. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is serving as legal advisor to CEPT. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to Citi and Cantor in connection with their roles as co-placement agents.

Background Information on Securitize's Business Combination

On October 28, 2025, Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize") and Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) ("CEPT"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination"). Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, the combined company, Securitize Corp., is expected to become publicly listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "SECZ".

The special meeting of CEPT Shareholders to approve the Business Combination has been scheduled for June 29, 2026, and, if approved, the Business Combination is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Additional information about the Proposed Business Combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CEPT, and in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Securitize and Securitize Holdings, Inc. ("Pubco") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed business combination involving Securitize, CEPT and Pubco, the anticipated listing of Pubco on NYSE under the ticker symbol "SECZ," the expected timing and completion of the Proposed Business Combination, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize's growth strategy and expansion plans, market opportunity in tokenization and digital assets, regulatory developments, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Proposed Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy closing conditions, including CEPT shareholder approval; the ability of Pubco to meet the requisite NYSE listing standards; regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. None of Securitize, CEPT or Pubco undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize and Pubco have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which has been declared effective. Securitize and Pubco has filed a final prospectus with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and CEPT has filed and mailed a definitive proxy statement with respect to the shareholder meeting of CEPT to vote on the Proposed Business Combination. CEPT shareholders and other interested persons are urged to read the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus, along with other documents filed with the SEC by Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco, because these documents contain important information about Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and the Proposed Business Combination. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS DOCUMENT, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS DOCUMENT. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and their respective directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CEPT's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Information regarding the names and interests of such persons is, or will be, contained in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination, nor shall it constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Securitize Media Contact:

Tom Murphy

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Sam Ross

[email protected]

SOURCE Securitize