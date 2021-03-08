Securitize and Pacific Stock Transfer Announce Strategic Collaboration to Modernize Transfer Agent Software Market

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Stock Transfer ("PST"), a full service transfer agency serving public and private companies across the US and Canada, and Securitize, the industry-leading primary issuance and compliance platform for digital securities (security tokens) and SEC-registered transfer agent, today announced a broad collaboration which enables PST issuers and their shareholders to immediately take advantage of a suite of proprietary, next generation digital technologies from Securitize.

Securitize and PST plan to develop digital transfer agent technology that supports a company from formation through to IPO. Issuers of PST will have access to Securitize's complete digital platform including tokenization, compliance management software, dividends in digital currency, and a newly launched CRM solution that will dramatically improve the shareholder communication experience. As part of the collaboration, PST will act as co-agent for Securitize for publicly traded clients.

"We are looking forward to having the capability to offer issuers and their shareholders a comprehensive solution for digital securities through Securitize," said Billy Miller COO at Pacific Stock Transfer. "The stock transfer industry has long been complacent about embracing disruptive technology and we look forward to changing that alongside Securitize."

Jamie Finn, Securitize President and Co-Founder stated, "We are excited to work with such an experienced team at Pacific Stock Transfer as we help to transform the transfer agent industry using our proven platform and blockchain technology. The transition to a digital world for registered shareholders is long overdue and we are proud to collaborate with PST on the next generation of transfer agent tech."

Unique to the digital transfer agent space, Securitize is a reporting TA which means their SEC reports show the volumes they are managing. The other TA's in the digital space are non-reporting TA's.

The collaboration between the two firms further enables Securitize to offer transfer agent services from inception to initial liquidity via secondary markets and through to IPO -- marking another first for Securitize in propelling the digital securities industry forward. Since its founding in 2017, Securitize has leveraged its digital platform to support more than 150 customers and 50,000 investors.

ABOUT Pacific Stock Transfer

Pacific Stock Transfer, as a part of Pacific Services Group (which includes Capital Transfer Agency in Canada) is a full-service transfer agency serving public and private companies across the United States and Canada. As a group, we represent over 3,000 issuers, comprising over 750,000 shareholders worldwide.

ABOUT SECURITIZE

Securitize is reinventing private capital markets by delivering trusted end-to-end security token solutions that leverage our leading blockchain technology, which increases access to private markets for eligible investors while simultaneously making them more efficient, compliant, and liquid. Securitize is an SEC registered transfer agent and its subsidiary, Securitize Markets, LLC, is an SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS)

