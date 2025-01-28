Securitize Announces the Live Deployment of Wormhole, Enabling Tokenized Funds with Multiple Share Classes

Wormhole's blockchain interoperability solution has been launched across Arbitrum, Avalanche, Ethereum, Optimism's OP Mainnet, and Polygon

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, the largest tokenization platform in the world by assets, today announced that Wormhole has gone live as its primary interoperability solution. Wormhole's capabilities will allow funds tokenized on Securitize's platform to be seamlessly and securely transferred between all blockchain networks supported by Securitize. Securitize's clients include Hamilton Lane, KKR, and BlackRock; the latter of whom launched the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) in March 2024, which as of Monday January 27, 2025, has a total AUM of $642,156,050.

As accessibility and growth of tokenized assets for institutional investors remains paramount in spurring the mass adoption of digital assets, Securitize has selected Wormhole as its exclusive interoperability platform for its innovation, and industry-leading experience enabling over $55 billion in cross-chain volume since its inception in 2020.

Through its partnership with Securitize, Wormhole will provide investors in its tokenized funds with flexibility in managing and transferring the tokenized asset across various blockchains, bringing enhanced liquidity, scale, and accessibility to the tokenized ecosystem. Securitize will leverage the Wormhole messaging protocol, while using its own smart contracts in a customized approach that allows for the creation of tailored solutions that meet a fund's specific needs.

"This collaboration underscores the power of multichain tokenized assets for bringing institutional finance on-chain," said Robinson Burkey, co-founder of Wormhole Foundation. "In only a short period of time, we've experienced a growing appetite for investors to move assets into their network of choice and are excited to work with Securitize to ensure its clients and their tokenized fund shareholders have the flexibility they want."

Wormhole will provide the infrastructure that will allow investors in tokenized funds on Securitize's platform access to on-chain yield opportunities, benefiting from flexible custody solutions, and experience near-instant native transfers and on-chain dividend functionalities.

Carlos Domingo, Co-founder and CEO of Securitize, added: "On our journey to offer multichain tokenized funds, Wormhole's interoperability platform provides the necessary tools for institutional-grade security and flexibility. This enables our clients' tokenized assets, like BlackRock's BUIDL, to scale seamlessly across new networks, further expanding access and liquidity for investors."

About Wormhole

Wormhole is the leading interoperability platform that powers multichain applications and bridges at scale. Wormhole provides developers, institutions, and users seamless connectivity between over 30 leading blockchain networks. The wider Wormhole network is trusted and used by teams like Google Cloud, AMD, Circle and Uniswap. To date, the platform has enabled over $55 billion in cross-chain volume, the most of any protocol in the world. Learn more at wormhole.com .

Contact: [email protected]

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer and digital transfer agent, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, please visit www.securitize.io .

Contact: [email protected]

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC ("Securitize Markets"), a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize. Neither Securitize Markets, nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication through herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Securities offered by Securitize Markets have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system.

Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

Disclosures

BUIDL's initial investment minimum is $5 million. Interests in BUIDL have not been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will not be listed on any exchange. Such interests are offered solely pursuant to 506(c) under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. BUIDL is excepted from the definition of "investment company" under the Investment Company Act pursuant to Section 3(c)(7) of that Act.

Private market investments are speculative and considered risky, including potential loss of your investment, and may not be appropriate for every shareholder. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

BUIDL may not be able to maintain a stable value of $1.00 per token at all times. Investments in tokens using blockchain, such as an investment in BUIDL, involve a high degree of risk, including risks that are different from the risks of investing in traditional assets. These risks include, but are not limited to, risk of regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, market manipulation, market exiting, price volatility and security risk and may expose investors to loss of principal. Investments in private placements are also speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made to qualified investors through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses associated with the applicable securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, tax advisors, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

In connection with its services as placement agent for BUIDL, the Investment Manager of BUIDL will pay to Securitize Markets cash compensation as follows: (i) an upfront flat fee and (ii) a quarterly fee with respect to each investor who is introduced to BUIDL by Securitize Markets generally equal to a percentage of the average daily net asset value of such investor's interests in BUIDL for the applicable calendar quarter, with the amount of the upfront fee to be credited against the quarterly fee.

The compensation paid by the Investment Manager to Securitize Markets for acting as placement agent to BUIDL creates a conflict of interest for Securitize Markets. In particular, the amount of compensation received by Securitize Markets will depend on the number of investors that are introduced to BUIDL. As a result, Securitize Markets is incentivized to recommend that prospective investors invest in BUIDL. In addition, BlackRock's investment in Securitize Markets creates a conflict of interest for the Investment Manager.

BlackRock has also made a strategic investment in Securitize. As part of the investment, Joseph Chalom, BlackRock's Global Head of Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships, has been appointed to Securitize's Board of Directors.

Securitize Markets or one or more of its affiliates may be a BlackRock client or investor.

SOURCE Wormhole Foundation; Securitize