Former SEC Trading & Markets Director and J.P. Morgan market structure leader brings

decades of regulatory and capital markets experience to leading tokenization company

MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize (which has announced a proposed business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT)), the leader in real-world asset tokenization, today announced that Brett Redfearn, former Director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets, has been appointed President of the company. He will also join Securitize's Board of Directors.

Securitize Appoints Former SEC Director Brett Redfearn as President and Member of the Board of Directors

As President, Redfearn will work with Securitize's leadership team to scale the company's regulated platform across issuance, trading, and fund administration, while driving engagement with regulators, exchanges, and institutional partners. In his role as a member of the Board of Directors, he will also help guide the company's long-term strategy as tokenization becomes embedded in global market infrastructure.

"Securitize is perfectly positioned to lead the implementation of the tokenized financial infrastructure of the future," said Brett Redfearn. "The company has taken a compliance-first approach to tokenization from the beginning, without cutting corners. I'm extremely excited to work with this innovative team to help transform financial markets and deliver opportunities and efficiencies to investors and issuers, while remaining committed to investor protection and market integrity."

Redfearn's appointment reflects Securitize's continued expansion of institutional-grade infrastructure for tokenized securities, as adoption accelerates across Wall Street, asset managers and global capital markets.

"Brett has been instrumental in how modern markets are structured and regulated," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "Having served as Chairman of Securitize's Advisory Board for the past four years, he is deeply familiar with our business, leadership team, and long-term vision. As tokenization becomes an integral part of core financial infrastructure, his experience will help ensure this transition is built to improve existing market structure, with the protections and integrity investors expect."

Redfearn is the Founder of Panorama Financial Markets Advisory, advising exchanges, broker-dealers, asset managers, fintechs, and private equity firms.

Previously, Redfearn served as Director of the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets from 2017 through 2020, overseeing numerous groundbreaking rulemakings and policies that touched a broad cross-section of U.S. securities markets.

During his tenure at the SEC, Redfearn led the Division of Trading and Markets through a period of significant market evolution, including efforts to modernize the National Market System, enhance market transparency, and guide markets through the extreme volatility of early 2020. The SEC later described his leadership as "transformative," noting his role in advancing market structure reforms and strengthening the resilience of U.S. capital markets.

Prior to the SEC, he spent 14 years at J.P. Morgan, most recently as Global Head of Market Structure for the Corporate and Investment Bank.

Following his time in public service, Redfearn was Head of Capital Markets at Coinbase, where he focused on building the emerging ecosystem for digital asset securities and expanding institutional participation in digital asset markets.

Throughout his career, Redfearn has held numerous industry leadership roles, including serving on the boards of BATS Global Markets, BATS Exchange, the Chicago Stock Exchange, and BIDS Trading. He also served as Chairman of SIFMA's Equity Markets and Trading Committee and as a board member of the National Organization of Investment Professionals.

Redfearn's appointment to the Board further strengthens Securitize's governance as the company continues to scale its institutional platform and prepare for its next phase as a public company.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of November 2025), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including SEC-registered broker-dealer Securitize Markets, LLC, SEC-registered transfer agent Securitize, Inc., and Securitize Markets ATS, LLC, operator of an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS), as well as providing fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize the only company licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

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Background Information on Securitize's Business Combination

On October 28, 2025, Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize") and Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) ("CEPT"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination"). Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, the combined company, Securitize Holdings, Inc. ("Pubco"), is expected to become publicly listed on NYSE or Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SECZ".

The Proposed Business Combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, approval by CEPT's shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. Additional information about the Proposed Business Combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CEPT, and in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Securitize and Pubco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed business combination involving Securitize, CEPT and Pubco, the anticipated listing of Pubco on NYSE or Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SECZ," the expected timing and completion of the Proposed Business Combination, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize's growth strategy and expansion plans, market opportunity in tokenization and digital assets, regulatory developments, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Proposed Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy closing conditions, including CEPT shareholder approval; the level of redemptions by CEPT's public shareholders; the ability of Pubco to meet the requisite NYSE or Nasdaq listing standards; regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. None of Securitize, CEPT or Pubco undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize and Pubco have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which includes a preliminary prospectus with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and a preliminary proxy statement with respect to the shareholder meeting of CEPT to vote on the Proposed Business Combination. After the Registration Statement has been declared effective, CEPT will mail a definitive proxy statement to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the Proposed Business Combination. CEPT shareholders and other interested persons are urged to read the Registration Statement, including the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus contained therein and any amendments thereto, and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, along with other documents filed with the SEC by Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco, because these documents contain important information about Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and the Proposed Business Combination. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS DOCUMENT, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS DOCUMENT. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and their respective directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CEPT's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Information regarding the names and interests of such persons is, or will be, contained in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination, nor shall it constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Securitize Media Contact:

Tom Murphy

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Securitize