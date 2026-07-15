Securitize and Cantor Collaborate to Enable Onchain IPOs and Follow-On Offerings for Public Companies

Pairs Cantor's equity capital markets and trading expertise with Securitize's regulated tokenization infrastructure to create a pathway for public companies to raise capital onchain

MIAMI and NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. ("Securitize")(NYSE: SECZ), the leader in tokenized assets, and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor"), a premier global investment bank and part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies, today announced an agreement to enable public companies to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) and follow-on offerings using blockchain-based infrastructure to tokenize securities.

By expanding the application of tokenization beyond secondary market trading, Securitize and Cantor will enable public companies to raise capital and issue securities onchain and gain access to the benefits of blockchain-based infrastructure, including enhanced transparency, improved operational efficiency, modernized ownership records, and a global onchain investor base, while still operating within the established capital markets framework of traditional public offerings.

Under the agreement, Cantor will leverage its equity capital markets and trading capabilities. Securitize will provide the tokenization infrastructure used to issue, distribute, and service tokenized securities and will utilize Securitize Markets, LLC, its SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, to participate in the offering and settlement process.

"Public companies shouldn't have to choose between access to traditional capital markets and the benefits of blockchain technology that improve how securities are issued, distributed, owned, and serviced," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "This partnership brings together the capabilities required to support capital formation onchain within existing regulatory frameworks. It's another step toward a future where digital securities become a standard part of how capital markets operate."

"At Cantor, we have built one of the fastest-growing equities franchises on the Street, ranked #1 in U.S. IPOs in 2025, and are now bringing that expertise onchain," said Pascal Bandelier, Co-CEO and Global Head of Equities at Cantor. "Tokenization is becoming part of mainstream capital markets, and partnering with Securitize allows us to bring the rigor of traditional equity capital markets to onchain settlement and distribution. This gives our clients innovative new ways to raise and access capital as markets evolve."

About Cantor

Cantor, a premier global investment bank, is a part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies. Founded in 1945, Cantor delivers unparalleled sector expertise, innovative products, and tailored solutions across a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, capital markets, fixed income and equities sales and trading, prime services, research, and asset management. Headquartered in New York, the firm has over 60 office locations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cantor.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or X for the latest company news.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $5B+ AUM (as of July 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, which has applied for SEC registration as an investment adviser and files as an exempt reporting adviser pending effectiveness; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize Corp. currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Securitize Corp.'s ("Securitize") future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize Corp..

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Securitize Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Tom Murphy

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Sam Ross

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Danielle Popper

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SOURCE Securitize