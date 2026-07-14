Securitize Appoints Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann and Manolo Sánchez to Board of Directors

Former Citi executive and former BBVA Compass Chairman & CEO bring decades of global banking, fintech, governance and digital transformation experience to Securitize

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. ("Securitize") (NYSE: SECZ), the leading platform for tokenized assets, today announced the appointments of Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann and Manolo Sánchez to its Board of Directors.

Macieira-Kaufmann and Sánchez bring decades of experience leading major financial institutions, scaling fintech and banking businesses, and advising public and private companies through periods of growth and transformation. Their appointments come as Securitize continues to expand its role as a regulated infrastructure provider for the next generation of capital markets.

"Rebecca and Manolo bring exactly the kind of financial services leadership, operating experience and governance perspective that Securitize needs as tokenization moves from early adoption to core market infrastructure," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "Both have led major financial institutions through periods of technology-driven change and understand how to build trusted, regulated platforms at scale. Their perspectives will be invaluable as we continue bringing more of the world's financial assets onchain."

Macieira-Kaufmann is a seasoned financial services executive with extensive leadership experience across sales and marketing, risk management, international operations, governance and digital transformation. She spent more than 11 years at Citigroup in senior CEO, President and Managing Director roles, most recently serving as Head of Citigroup's International Personal Bank. She is also the founding member of RMK Group, LLC, an advisory and consulting firm focused on fintech, identity management, regtech and payments, and currently serves on one NASDAQ board, Fifth Era Acquisition Corporation (FERA).

"Securitize is building at the intersection of financial services, technology and trust," said Rebecca Macieira-Kaufmann. "That combination is essential for tokenization to reach its full potential. I look forward to working with Carlos, the Board and the broader Securitize team as the company continues scaling regulated, investor-focused infrastructure for digital securities."

Sánchez is the former Chairman and CEO of BBVA Compass, where he led the bank through a period of significant growth and digital transformation, including the integration of six banks, the expansion of the business to approximately $100 billion in assets, and the development of award-winning mobile banking capabilities. He currently serves as a director of Fannie Mae, Affirm and Stewart Information Services. Sanchez also teaches disruption in financial services, with a focus on cryptocurrencies and blockchain, at Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business.

"Tokenization represents one of the most important innovations in financial services because it has the potential to make markets more efficient, transparent and accessible," said Manolo Sánchez. "Securitize has been a leader in building this market the right way, with regulatory rigor, institutional partnerships and real operating infrastructure. I'm excited to join the Board and support the company as it continues to help define the future of onchain finance."

The appointments further strengthen Securitize's Board as the company continues to advance its mission of bringing regulated securities onchain and expanding access to tokenized assets.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $5B+ AUM (as of July 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, which has applied for SEC registration as an investment adviser and files as an exempt reporting adviser pending effectiveness; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize Corp. currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

For more information, please visit:

Website | X/Twitter | LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Securitize Corp.'s ("Securitize") future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize Corp..

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Securitize Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Tom Murphy

[email protected]

Sam Ross

[email protected]

SOURCE Securitize