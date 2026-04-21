Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize") Appoints Sunil Sabharwal to Board of Directors

Former IMF U.S. Executive Director and global payments leader brings decades of financial infrastructure and policy expertise to the leading tokenization platform

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc. (which has announced a proposed business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT)), the leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets and bringing securities onchain, today announced the appointment of Sunil Sabharwal to its Board of Directors. A globally recognized fintech executive, investor, and public sector leader, Sabharwal brings decades of experience across payments, financial infrastructure, and international economic policy.

Sabharwal joins the Board of Directors at a pivotal moment for the tokenization industry, as institutional adoption accelerates and regulated onchain markets continue to take shape. His career spans senior leadership roles across global financial institutions, fintech companies, and public service, positioning him uniquely at the intersection of traditional finance and next-generation infrastructure.

Currently Sabharwal also serves on the boards of Thunes and Tookitaki, and advises the Blackstone Growth Equity Fund. He previously served as Chairman of Earthport, a regulated cross-border payments company acquired by Visa, and as Chairman of Ogone, a European payments leader later acquired by Ingenico. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at GE Capital and First Data Corporation / Western Union, building deep expertise in financial services, payments innovation, and global capital markets.

Sabharwal also served as the United States Alternate Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund, a Senate-confirmed position across two administrations, where he represented U.S. interests on global financial policy and received the U.S. Treasury's Distinguished Service Award for his contributions.

"Tokenization represents a fundamental evolution in how financial markets operate globally, enabling access to a wider range of investors" said Sunil Sabharwal. "Securitize is at the forefront of that transformation, bringing together regulatory rigor, institutional credibility, and cutting-edge technology. I'm excited to join the Board and support the company as it helps shape the next generation of market infrastructure."

"Sunil's career is defined by building and scaling financial infrastructure at a global level," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "From leading cross-border payments companies to representing the United States at the IMF, he brings a rare combination of public and private sector experience. As tokenization moves from concept to core market infrastructure, Sunil's perspective will be invaluable in guiding our next phase of growth."

In addition to his financial career, Sabharwal has been deeply engaged in international sports governance, including leadership roles within the Olympic movement including World Athletics, and the International Fair Play Committee, where he was elected President in 2025. His global perspective and commitment to governance and integrity further strengthen Securitize's leadership as it builds regulated, scalable onchain capital markets.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of April 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, an Exempt Reporting Adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize the only company licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

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Background Information on Securitize's Business Combination

On October 28, 2025, Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize") and Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) ("CEPT"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination"). Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, the combined company, Securitize Holdings, Inc. ("Pubco"), is expected to become publicly listed on NYSE or Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SECZ".

The Proposed Business Combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, approval by CEPT's shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. Additional information about the Proposed Business Combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CEPT, and in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Securitize and Pubco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed business combination involving Securitize, CEPT and Pubco, the anticipated listing of Pubco on NYSE or Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SECZ," the expected timing and completion of the Proposed Business Combination, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize's growth strategy and expansion plans, market opportunity in tokenization and digital assets, regulatory developments, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Proposed Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy closing conditions, including CEPT shareholder approval; the level of redemptions by CEPT's public shareholders; the ability of Pubco to meet the requisite NYSE or Nasdaq listing standards; regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. None of Securitize, CEPT or Pubco undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize and Pubco have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which includes a preliminary prospectus with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and a preliminary proxy statement with respect to the shareholder meeting of CEPT to vote on the Proposed Business Combination. After the Registration Statement has been declared effective, CEPT will mail a definitive proxy statement to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the Proposed Business Combination. CEPT shareholders and other interested persons are urged to read the Registration Statement, including the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus contained therein and any amendments thereto, and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, along with other documents filed with the SEC by Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco, because these documents contain important information about Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and the Proposed Business Combination. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS DOCUMENT, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS DOCUMENT. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and their respective directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CEPT's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Information regarding the names and interests of such persons is, or will be, contained in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination, nor shall it constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Securitize Media Contact:

Tom Murphy

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Investor Relations

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SOURCE Securitize