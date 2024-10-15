Securitize Integrates with Zero Hash to enable purchase of BlackRock's Tokenized BUIDL Fund via USDC Conversion

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, announced that qualified institutions can now convert their USDC to USD through Securitize's integration with Zero Hash, a leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform which facilitates conversion between U.S. dollars and digital assets, to subscribe into BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL).

"The introduction of the integration feature between USDC to USD to allow investors to subscribe into BUIDL has been in high demand since the launch and we expect this will further accelerate adoption of the fund," said Carlos Domingo, Co-founder and CEO, Securitize. "As we drive the digitization of capital markets through tokenization, we are creating an ecosystem that will ensure a smooth and efficient transaction process that is natively on chain."

Enhancing On-Chain Investor Experience

Historically, it has been hard for Web3 native firms to conveniently access high-quality stable investments as these are normally offered through traditional finance channels. BlackRock's first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, BUIDL, provides qualified investors with the opportunity to earn U.S. dollar yields on-chain.

Securitize's integration with Zero Hash helps digital assets companies to stay on-chain for the entire investment lifecycle. Zero Hash will allow investors to use their USDC to facilitate investment in BUIDL.

BUIDL, launched in March 2024, offers investors benefits by enabling the issuance and trading of ownership on a blockchain, expanding investor access to on-chain offerings, providing near instantaneous and transparent settlement, and allowing for transfers across platforms.

BUIDL, which is the world's largest tokenized fund with $550M in AUM as of Oct. 15, 2024, seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each month. BUIDL invests 100% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors the opportunity to earn U.S. dollar yield while holding the token on-chain.

Qualified institutions interested in purchasing BlackRock's BUIDL can find more information and initiate the investment process by visiting Securitize.io.

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer and digital transfer agent, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, please visit www.securitize.io.

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize.

Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system.

Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

Zero Hash Disclosures

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.

