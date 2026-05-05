Securitize, Jump Trading Group, and Jupiter Launch Fully Onchain, Regulated Trading for Tokenized Equities

New integration combines institutional liquidity, regulated execution, and global distribution for real equities on blockchain infrastructure

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc. (which has announced a proposed business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT)), the leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets and bringing securities onchain, today announced fully onchain, regulated trading of tokenized equities collaborating with Jump Trading Group and Jupiter.

The integration brings together Securitize's end-to-end regulatory infrastructure, Jump's liquidity, and Jupiter's distribution interface to create a complete market structure stack where real equities can be issued, accessed, and traded onchain with institutional-grade performance and fully regulated under existing securities regulations.

This marks a major step forward for tokenized equities, moving beyond issuance into scalable, liquid secondary markets.



"Tokenization has reached a point where the question is no longer whether assets can be issued onchain, but whether they can trade at scale in a way that meets the standards of public markets," said Carlos Domingo, CEO and Co-Founder of Securitize. "This collaboration demonstrates that it's possible to deliver liquidity, access, and compliance together: within the existing regulatory framework. That's what unlocks real adoption from issuers, investors, and regulators alike."

Jump provides liquidity through its PropAMM deployed on Solana, enabling tight spreads and real price discovery on Securitize. Jupiter serves as the user-facing access point, allowing investors to discover and trade tokenized equities through a familiar DeFi interface. Securitize underpins the system with its regulated broker-dealer and alternative trading system, transfer agent infrastructure, and KYC-enabled, whitelisted wallets: ensuring regulated execution and legally recognized ownership.

"This is a historic step in bringing US equity markets onchain," said a spokesperson for Jump. "Across billions in monthly volume, PropAMMs on Solana are already beating centralized exchange execution on nearly every fill, with tighter spreads, deeper books, and all of it verifiable on a public ledger. This collaboration with Securitize and Jupiter extends that same model to tokenized equities, proving that traditional markets can run on permissionless infrastructure like Solana."

The integration also introduces a new model for distribution. Platforms like Jupiter can integrate with Securitize's regulated infrastructure, enabling access to tokenized securities while brokerage activity and investor onboarding remain within a registered framework. This approach aligns with recent staff guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission clarifying the treatment of tokenized securities within existing regulatory frameworks, enabling expanded distribution without compromising regulatory clarity or investor protections.

"The future of capital markets is one where any regulated asset can be issued, distributed, and traded onchain with the same liquidity and trust as any traditional venue. By making tokenized equities accessible through Jupiter, we're able to bring these assets to millions of users around the world and push tokenization from a proof-of-concept to a scalable solution " said Xiao-Xiao, President of Jupiter.



Importantly, the system is designed to operate within existing regulatory frameworks, including Regulation NMS. Securitize enables tokenized equities to scale in line with established market structure rules while benefiting from the efficiencies of blockchain-based settlement.

For issuers, this signals that tokenized equities can now support real liquidity and regulated trading at scale. For distribution platforms, it creates a pathway to integrate tokenized securities without taking on full regulatory burden, within defined requirements. For regulators, it demonstrates that blockchain-based markets are here and ready to scale while improving efficiency, transparency, and access.

About Jump Trading Group

Jump Trading Group encompasses Jump Trading, a global proprietary trading firm, Jump Crypto, a dedicated team focused on the growth and development of blockchain ecosystems and cryptocurrencies, and Jump Capital, a founder-focused, early-stage venture firm. Founded in 1999, Jump has spent more than two decades developing the research, infrastructure, and culture required to approach trading from every angle. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Jump's cross-disciplinary teams of traders, engineers, builders and researchers work from first principles to develop models, strategies, and systems engineered to perform at scale in live markets. To learn more about Jump Trading Group, visit https://www.jumptrading.com/.

About Jupiter

About Jupiter Jupiter is the DeFi Superapp and global leader in on-chain finance, powering approximately 90% of trading activity on Solana, the world's second-largest blockchain by total value locked. With over $2 trillion in lifetime trading volume and approximately 43 million active wallets in 2025, Jupiter is the primary gateway through which millions of users globally access on-chain financial services.

Jupiter's platform offers a comprehensive suite of financial services including token swaps, perpetual trading, lending, and liquidity infrastructure, through an interface built for both retail and institutional participants. As the leading distribution layer in the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter connects a large, active global user base directly to on-chain markets, and is uniquely positioned to bring tokenized real-world assets to scale.

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About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of April 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital LLC, an Exempt Reporting Adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration and digital asset reporting services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize the only company licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

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Background Information on Securitize's Business Combination

On October 28, 2025, Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize") and Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT) ("CEPT"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination"). Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, the combined company, Securitize Holdings, Inc. ("Pubco"), is expected to become publicly listed on NYSE or Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SECZ".

The Proposed Business Combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, approval by CEPT's shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. Additional information about the Proposed Business Combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CEPT, and in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Securitize and Pubco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed business combination involving Securitize, CEPT and Pubco, the anticipated listing of Pubco on NYSE or Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SECZ," the expected timing and completion of the Proposed Business Combination, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize's growth strategy and expansion plans, market opportunity in tokenization and digital assets, regulatory developments, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Proposed Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy closing conditions, including CEPT shareholder approval; the level of redemptions by CEPT's public shareholders; the ability of Pubco to meet the requisite NYSE or Nasdaq listing standards; regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. None of Securitize, CEPT or Pubco undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, Securitize and Pubco have filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC, which includes a preliminary prospectus with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and a preliminary proxy statement with respect to the shareholder meeting of CEPT to vote on the Proposed Business Combination. After the Registration Statement has been declared effective, CEPT will mail a definitive proxy statement to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the Proposed Business Combination. CEPT shareholders and other interested persons are urged to read the Registration Statement, including the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus contained therein and any amendments thereto, and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, along with other documents filed with the SEC by Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco, because these documents contain important information about Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and the Proposed Business Combination. Copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TRANSACTIONS DESCRIBED IN THIS DOCUMENT, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS DOCUMENT. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

Securitize, CEPT, Pubco and their respective directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CEPT's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Information regarding the names and interests of such persons is, or will be, contained in the filings of Securitize, CEPT and/or Pubco with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a proxy statement or the solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination, nor shall it constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Securitize Media Contact:

Tom Murphy

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jump Trading Group Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Securitize