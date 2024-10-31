Securitize Launches New Fund Administration Services and Surges Past $1B in On-chain Issuances

Securitize Fund Services will address gaps identified in traditional fund administration and will provide institutional clients with a unified platform designed for the on-chain world, enabling token issuance, capital raising, secondary trading on a regulated ATS, real-time transfer agent services, and comprehensive fund administration capabilities.

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Inc., the leading real-world asset tokenization platform, today announced the launch of Securitize Fund Services. This new offering, which coincides with Securitize surpassing $1 billion in tokenized real-world assets on-chain, enables the company to offer a fully unified solution—including complete tokenization services, a primary marketplace for investors, secondary trading via its regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS), transfer agent solutions, and fund administration—under one roof.

The launch of Securitize Fund Services addresses gaps seen in traditional fund administration processes, including slow and duplicative investor onboarding, delayed fund NAV calculations or not integrated with on-chain oracles, and the inability to issue securities on demand. Securitize is solving these issues by digitizing investor onboarding, automating workflows via smart contracts, and offering on-demand issuance and redemption of tokenized securities.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Web3 and TradFi

Securitize's expanded service portfolio significantly strengthens its position as the leader in real-world asset tokenization. The company, which partners with top-tier asset managers including BlackRock, Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), and KKR, can now offer end-to-end solutions with minimal counterparty risk to traditional finance firms looking to tokenize funds and web3-native institutions seeking to manage their treasuries on-chain while generating yield or integrating RWAs with DeFi protocols.

Carlos Domingo, Securitize Co-founder, and CEO, remarked, "We are proud to provide our customers with an all-inclusive, one-stop platform for their investment needs, combining Securitize's expertise in tokenization, regulated primary and secondary sales of tokenized assets, and transfer agent services with our new fund administration capabilities. As we've surpassed $1 billion on-chain, we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our clients, and addressing the inefficiencies in traditional fund administration is a key part of that mission."

Victor Jung, Head of Digital Assets at Hamilton Lane, said, "As a leader in the evolving tokenization space, Hamilton Lane has prioritized broadening access to the private markets in a more efficient, scalable way. We have invested in and partnered with Securitize in part because they share in that vision. The addition of fund administration services to Securitize's platform can provide a faster and more seamless experience for investors accessing Hamilton Lane funds in this way."

A Unified Offering for Institutional Investors

Securitize now offers a complete ecosystem for managing RWAs, integrating the following:

Primary Marketplace : Helping companies and funds raise capital through compliant digital securities offerings.

: Helping companies and funds raise capital through compliant digital securities offerings. Secondary Trading : Providing access to liquidity through its regulated ATS, enabling secure and compliant secondary market trading of tokenized assets.

: Providing access to liquidity through its regulated ATS, enabling secure and compliant secondary market trading of tokenized assets. Tokenization Services : Streamlining the process of turning traditional assets into digital securities, ensuring greater transparency, security, and accessibility.

: Streamlining the process of turning traditional assets into digital securities, ensuring greater transparency, security, and accessibility. Transfer Agent Services : Delivering a comprehensive suite of securities recordkeeping and compliance solutions.

: Delivering a comprehensive suite of securities recordkeeping and compliance solutions. Fund Administration (Securitize Fund Services): Offering comprehensive fund administration services.

The new Securitize Fund Services offers institutional clients—including leading private equity and investment management firms—the ability to manage funds more efficiently with seamless integration of tokenized real-world asset capabilities. This unified approach simplifies compliance, reporting, and investor relations for issuers while also unlocking new web3 features like USDC in-kind investment, borrowing and lending.

Empowering Innovation in the RWA space

This marks another significant step in Securitize's journey to transform how real-world assets are managed and traded. The company's innovative platform now delivers end-to-end solutions that enhance efficiency and transparency across the entire investment lifecycle—from initial offering through fund administration and secondary market trading.

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer and digital transfer agent, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, please visit www.securitize.io .

