Securitize Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Securitize , the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Ranking No.2 in the Blockchain, Crypto, Metaverse, and Web3 category, Securitize is driving the compliant digitalization of financial assets through next-generation blockchain technology.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"Securitize is building the future of finance through the tokenization of real-world assets. Our strategic collaborations with leading private markets firms like Hamilton Lane and KKR were a turning point towards broader adoption, catapulting tokenization into a 30 trillion-dollar opportunity," said Carlos Domingo, Co-founder and CEO of Securitize. "As more institutions get into the space, we are proud to be recognized for our leadership role in the tokenization transformation, and our team is committed to setting a new standard for accessibility, efficiency, and flexibility in the industry."

Securitize, co-founded by Carlos Domingo and Jamie Finn in 2017, has been a trailblazer in transforming alternative asset classes through blockchain technology. In 2019, Securitize became the first SEC Registered Transfer Agent operating on the blockchain and, in 2020, added a broker-dealer and alternative trading system to the firm, enabling Securitize to provide the most comprehensive and fully regulated infrastructure in the blockchain space.

As blockchain technology reshapes the financial landscape, Securitize has emerged as the leader in tokenization. In September of 2022, Securitize worked with global investment firm KKR to tokenize an interest in KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II. This marked the first time exposure to a KKR private equity fund was available on a public blockchain for individual investors in the US. Since that fund launched, Securitize announced its partnership with Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) in October 2022, followed by enabling access to the Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund V in January 2023 and the launch of the Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (SCOPE) in May 2023 via feeder vehicles. The SCOPE product gives individual investors the unique opportunity to directly invest in the booming $1.7 trillion private credit space.

Then, in July 2023, Securitize pioneered the issuance of tokenized securities in Europe, solidifying its position as the sole platform facilitating digital asset securities issuance across both the U.S. and Europe in advance of an anticipated EU-wide license. Furthermore, Securitize strengthened its foothold in the digital asset landscape through the acquisition of Onramp Invest, a prominent digital asset wealth platform. This strategic acquisition enables Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to seamlessly provide clients with access to high-performing alternative asset classes via the Onramp Invest dashboard.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

About Securitize

Securitize expands access to the most exclusive private market assets, leveraging tokenization to broaden the availability of previously inaccessible investments. As a pioneering industry leader, Securitize is driving the compliant digitalization of financial assets through next-generation blockchain technology. Securitize, or through its subsidiaries, is a top 10 stock transfer agent, broker-dealer, and alternative trading system, is an exempt reporting adviser, and an SEC-registered and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io .

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC . Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Advisor, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

