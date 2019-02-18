Securitize Partners with C Block Capital to Bridge Traditional and Digital Capital Markets in Greater China Region

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize and C Block Capital today announced a strategic partnership to bridge the traditional and digital capital markets in the Greater China Region. Through this partnership, C Block Capital will be channeling digital securities offering projects originating from the Greater China Region onto Securitize's platform for the issuance and management of digital securities.

"We are excited to partner with C Block Capital to bring together Securitize's proven digital security issuance and lifecycle management platform with a leading digital asset manager and advisor in the Greater China Region," said Carlos Domingo, CEO and Co-Founder of Securitize. "It's a tremendous opportunity for growth in Asia for both companies, and further validation for Securitize's DS Protocol which already has the highest adoption rate in the industry."

"The partnership with Securitize comes at the perfect timing in light of recent developments in regulatory policies to promote Hong Kong as Asia's top fintech hub," said Bing Lin, Chairman and CEO of C Block Capital Group. "This strategic partnership allows both parties to leverage each other's expertise and network to penetrate the fast-growing digital securities market, and to bring innovative financing solutions to the capital markets scene in the Greater China Region."

Tapping into a USD 7 Trillion Market

The digital securities market is estimated to be worth over USD 7 trillion annually, and Securitize is considered one of the most market-ready compliance platforms for the primary issuance and lifecycle management of digital securities.

C Block Capital is a Hong Kong-based investment group focusing on alternative investments with operations spanning across asset management, alternative asset exchange, advisory services, and media. In addition to an established foundation and a wide-reaching network in the Greater China region, the C Block Capital team possesses strong capital markets expertise with talents from asset management and investment banking backgrounds, having worked at Joho Capital (Tiger Cub Fund), Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse.

Securitize recently raised USD 12.75 million in Series A funding led by Blockchain Capital, and joined by top-tier blockchain technology investors including Coinbase Ventures , Global Brain , NXTP , OK Blockchain Capital, and Xpring at Ripple .

About Securitize

Securitize is a compliance platform and protocol for issuing and managing digital securities on the blockchain. Securitize's innovative Digital Securities Protocol (DS Protocol) enables seamless, fully compliant trading across multiple markets simultaneously and has the highest adoption rate in the market. The Securitize DS Protocol currently powers Blockchain Capital, 22x, SPiCE VC, Augmate, Aspencoin, Lottery and Science Blockchain, with more in the pipeline for this year. Securitize actively partners with exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians of crypto, escrow services, and other financial infrastructure for digital securities.

About C Block Capital Group

C Block Capital Group is a private international investment group headquartered in Hong Kong and backed by one of Asia's largest fintech groups. Our business operations span across asset management, advisory services, alternative asset exchange, and media. C Block Capital Group's vision is to be the leading alternative investment platform in Asia, bridging the traditional & digital capital markets between China & the world.

