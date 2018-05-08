Security & Protection Services Stock Performance Review -- ADT Inc., Allegion, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Nxt-ID

www.wallstequities.com/registration

ADT Inc.

Boca Raton, Florida headquartered ADT Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 4.46% higher at $8.44 with a total trading volume of 2.58 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.25%. Shares of the Company, which provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the US and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.01.

On April 19th, 2018, ADT Inc. announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results before trading begins on May 09th, 2018. Management will host a conference call on that day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed on the Company's investor website.

Allegion

Shares in Dublin, Ireland headquartered Allegion PLC declined slightly by 0.54%, ending yesterday's session at $75.74. A total volume of 939,357 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 903,570 shares. The stock is trading 8.60% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Allegion, which manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 30.31.

On April 27th, 2018, Allegion announced that its Chairman, President and CEO, David D. Petratis, will discuss the Company's long-term strategy at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 08th, 2018. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible on the Company's investor website.

On May 02nd, 2018, research firm Berenberg downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

On Monday, San Diego, California headquartered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.'s stock rose 2.80%, to close the day at $10.29. A total volume of 1.14 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 13.33% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.78% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the US, have an RSI of 42.62.

On April 16th, 2018, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced that the Company's Microwave Electronics Division (KMED) was recently acknowledged for its outstanding performance as a supplier to BAE Systems. KMED, via its General Microwave Israel (1987) Ltd facility, was one of 37 suppliers to receive a "Gold Supplier Award" for achieving 100% quality performance and 100% on-time delivery.

Nxt-ID

Shares in Melbourne, Florida-based Nxt-ID Inc. ended the day 2.02% lower at $1.94. A total volume of 156,339 shares was traded. The stock has gained 3.74% in the last month, 5.43% in the previous three months, and 8.38% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 6.64%. Furthermore, shares of Nxt-ID, which engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, finance, and Internet of Things markets, have an RSI of 44.17.

