Security & Safety Things Open IoT platform for Smart Security Cameras named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

"Our vision is that the functionality and flexibility available on individual smart security cameras will be a game changer for businesses looking for actionable data about their core business functions, safety and security measures and anything else that the camera can see and analyze," said Hartmut Schaper, chief executive officer, Security & Safety Things. "We're extremely pleased to be recognized by industry leaders for helping to solve a wide array of challenges across industries: slip/fall detection for healthcare facilities, occupancy management and waiting line optimization in public transportation and increasing sales conversion and COVID-19 compliance in retail stores. These are just some examples of use cases enabled by the power of our platform's innovation."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Security & Safety Things and BOSCH

Security & Safety Things is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and is part of Bosch's strategic development of new digital growth markets. In the future, Security & Safety Things wants to continuously accelerate the expansion of its global ecosystem through external partners.

Security and Safety Things GmbH

Security & Safety Things operates an open IoT platform that connects camera manufacturers, SoC providers, application developers, VMS providers, and systems integrators. Its goal is to accelerate the speed of innovation for security cameras and applications that make use of AI and computer vision. To achieve this, the company offers a free and open operating system for security cameras, a development tool kit for app developers and a device management portal as well as an application store for integrators. Security & Safety Things GmbH is based in Munich, Germany and has been on the market since September 2018.

Bosch Group (Robert Bosch GmbH)

As a leading IoT company, the Bosch Group offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries.

