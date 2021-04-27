Security 101 - San Francisco Bay Area Welcomes Seasoned Commercial Security Leader Paul Newton as its New Director of Operations

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security 101 – San Francisco Bay Area is excited to announce Paul Newton as its new Director of Operations, leading the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento installation, service and support teams.

"We are very happy to add an Operations executive with Paul's background to our growing team. Paul's extensive security industry experience will be a huge asset to us as we scale our business in the Bay Area and Sacramento, and his "people first" management style blends well with both our local culture and the management philosophies of Security 101 nationally" said Robert Chamberlin, President of Security 101 in the San Francisco Bay Area & Sacramento.

Paul most recently worked with Honeywell Building Solutions, managing all aspects of the company's most important enterprise accounts. Prior to that Paul worked for Kratos (later acquired by Securitas), serving as Project Manager, Operations Manager, Western Regional Operations Director, and finally the General Manager for the State of California. In his last role Paul managed a P&L of over $60 million for the company.

With twenty-five years' experience as an operational leader in the commercial security industry, Paul brings the operational, leadership, and communication skills needed to go above and beyond as a company leader, while also providing the team leadership skills that will contribute to his managing and empowering the Security 101 installation, service and support teams.

"I'm excited to join a premier company like Security 101 and look forward to the opportunity to develop our company into a major player in the Bay Area commercial security market. Security 101 offered me a unique ability to utilize my entrepreneurial background as we grow our local offices in Northern California, while also providing valuable management tools, resources and a growing national network of locations to support nationwide installations," said Paul Newton.

About Security 101 – SF Bay Area

Security 101® is a globally recognized commercial security system integrator that helps businesses mitigate threats and vulnerabilities to protect its people, property, and profits. Harnessing the capability of our certified systems engineers, expert program managers, best-in-class products, and specialized operations software, Security 101 is disrupting the industry and solving complex challenges with uniform security programs that adhere to regulatory compliance specifications and deliver true standardization across multi-site organizations. From system design, engineering, and installation — to servicing electronic security systems, Security 101® creates value for our corporate customers with fanatical customer service and cost saving solutions. For more information, please visit www.security101.com/sanfrancisco

