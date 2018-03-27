Security Advisor Alliance Selects Nubeva for Cloud Security

The Alliance's Executive Director Clayton Pummill said, "The Alliance is a thriving group of over 500 security leaders who have recognized the need for cybersecurity solutions as their enterprises transition to the cloud. We need a cloud-based solution that dynamically monitors data routing in the cloud and enables collaboration, communications, and our operations. Nubeva's StratusEdge solution meets our needs, and their expertise has thus far exceed our expectations."

"We are very excited about what Nubeva is doing and pleased that they are supporting the SAA," said James Christiansen, founding SAA member and CISO of Teradata. "Most applications are moving to the cloud, and users are more distributed and mobile. These trends demand that cybersecurity move to the cloud as well. Historically, this transition has been difficult and expensive, but Nubeva is simplifying security migrations and enabling best-of-breed security with a powerful, low-cost solution."

Nubeva's Chief Marketing Officer Steve Perkins said, "We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the Security Advisor Alliance because it is a significant and growing center of leadership and vision for the cybersecurity industry. We look forward to ongoing discussions to demonstrate how Nubeva's solutions address cybersecurity concerns of SAA members as they move to the public cloud."

About the Security Advisory Alliance

The SAA is an active, value-focused, nonprofit organization run by industry-leading cybersecurity professionals, with the missions of supporting each other's growth and success, advising the industry in building more effective and efficient solutions, and giving back security expertise to the community at large. For more information, visit http://www.securityadvisoralliance.org.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed cybersecurity in public cloud environments. Nubeva's products provide enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low costs. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. San Jose, CA-headquartered Nubeva is committed to the vision of dramatically broader and lower cost availability of the world's best security to confront the rising cyber-crime threat. Visit www.nubeva.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the shared transportation industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

