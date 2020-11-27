Security Analysts Discover Unsecured Data on Several Top-rated Gambling Sites

GUESTLING THORN, England, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling 'N GO security analysts recently discovered a potentially significant lack of data protection measures at a couple of top-tier online gambling sites. The latest research uncovered to us by sources at Gambling 'N GO has shed a light on a large problem of leaking information that could affect millions of online casino players and sports bettors from all over the globe.

The unsecured gambling database was first discovered in November of 2020 by GNG's research team. Their diligent management wasted no time and reported this case to several independent sources. Analysts at Gambling 'N GO say that in some of the cases the "data breaches were obvious and that there have been multiple opened ports found" through which hackers can exploit casino user information. According to the information provided by them, the user data was based on an unsecured Elasticsearch server that was recording the daily activities of millions of online casino players from all around the world.

Without any proper security measures in place, analysts found that all of this activity information was completely open to leaking to anyone who accesses it. Even more concerning, the leaking database also contained a significant amount of personally identifiable information of every casino user who's using the site. This included data such as user IP and email address, but also some even more private data, such as bank account number and other financial information.

Potentially highly dangerous vulnerabilities have been found even at some top industry sites, such as Betway.(com) & BetOnline(.ag), which had multiple open ports through which attackers can steal valuable private and personal user info.

The online betting and gambling industry has seen a huge surge over the past few years and is continually on an upwards trend. As online gaming activities quickly become mainstream, the industry also becomes a target of maleficent hackers and people trying to exploit any security loopholes. It's fundamental for both the end-user and the site itself to have a secure and protected gaming platform safe from fraudsters.

With all of this in mind, it's unclear what the possible consequences of this data loophole could be going into the future, but the research team at Gambling 'N GO has helped shine a light on a rapidly developing online industry that still desperately needs better regulation and more trustworthy authorities.

