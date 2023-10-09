Security Analytics Market to grow by USD 6.51 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing cyber threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Analytics Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the security analytics market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 6.51 billion. The increasing cyber threats drive the growth of the security analytics market. Cyber attack's frequency and complexity are the two factors that drive the global security analytics market as traditional security techniques are becoming ineffective at detecting and preventing breaches as cyber threats become more complex. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals challenges the growth of the security analytics market. There is a serious lack of qualified cybersecurity personnel who are able to successfully adopt and manage security Analytics systems. Furthermore, there is also a greater need for cybersecurity professionals than there is a qualified workforce, which delays implementation, increases the workload for current employees, and exposes possible vulnerabilities owing to insufficient analysis. Hence, such factors impede the growth of the security analytics market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read the Free Sample PDF Report Now

The security analytics market has segmented by Sector (Large enterprises, Small, and medium-sized enterprises), Application (Network security analytics, Web security analytics, End point security analytics, Application security analytics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By sector, the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large companies are prominent end-users in the global security analytics market because of their immense IT infrastructure and increased sensitivity to cyber threats. Thus, there is an increasing demand for sophisticated security tools that are able to quickly identify and fight complex attacks. Furthermore, businesses place a high priority on risk management and cyber resilience. As a result, it is expected that demand for security intelligence within large organizations will continue to grow.

By Geography, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Exabeam Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Fortra LLC, GURUCUL, Haystax, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Musarubra US LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Securonix Inc., Sumo Logic Inc., Tier 3 Pty Ltd.

