Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market to grow by USD 3.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, Easy availability of electronic components to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The security and law enforcement robots market is expected to grow by USD 3.69 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.55% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (unmanned logistics, border patrolling, bomb detection, and law enforcement), type (security robots and law enforcement robots), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The easy availability of electronic components is a key factor driving market growth. The price of cameras, sensors, cables, microchips, and controllers is falling. There are components available, such as smart sensors able to detect obstacles, bombs, drugs, and other dangers on the robot's path. These robots make extensive use of high-resolution cameras, wheels, and modulators to make them behave like humans. Furthermore, advances in robotics have also initiated the development of high-quality advanced electronic components that are perfectly suited to different types of robots. The total cost of robotic parts can be optimized through easy availability of parts and optimal pricing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the security and law enforcement robots market: AeroVironment Inc., Alterra Robotics Inc., Asylon, Ava Robotics Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Dynamics Inc., Cobalt Robotics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Enova Robotics, FORT Robotics Inc., Knightscope Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MI Robotic Pte Ltd., OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., SuperDroid Robots Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and rovenso SA

Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 14.24% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for weaponized security robots is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

Promptness to sudden change is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Keg Segments:

In the application segment, the unmanned logistics segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Unmanned vehicles are used in combat and military defense missions. These robots are autonomous, so they can be placed anywhere to collect the necessary information. The security robot is equipped with a high-resolution camera, infrared detection sensor, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). They can record a video or take a photo and send it directly to the user through the mobile app. Moreover, it helps them to be able to move in and around the yard. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

