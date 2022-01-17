Security Assurance Market size to increase by USD 3.14 Bn | Driven by growing need to improve security | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Security Assurance Market: Growing need to improve security

The use of outdated technologies among several organizations is leading to an increase in the number of cyber security attacks worldwide. For instance, in 2019, approximately 300,000 banking malware were detected in APAC. In addition, the increasing complexity of cyberattacks is compelling many organizations to take various steps to safeguard confidential data. This is encouraging vendors in the market to offer a wide range of services that cater to the emerging demands in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. expanded the capabilities of its unified cloud-native security platform to deliver application-first workload protection with checkpoint cloud guard workload protection. This solution empowers security teams with tools to automate security across applications, application programming interfaces (APIs), and microservices from development to runtime through a single interface. All these factors are driving the growth of the global security assurance market.

Regional Market Analysis

With 35% of the growth originating from North America, the region will record a faster growth rate during 2022-2026.

The increasing number of targeted attacks by hackers on enterprise-critical data is expected to boost the growth of the security assurance market in North America. In addition, governments across countries such as Canada and the US are imposing stricter regulations owing to the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks on hosted servers. Moreover, enterprises operating in the region are becoming more proactive in adopting security solutions.

Security Assurance Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the security assurance market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By deployment, the on-premise segment currently holds the largest share of the global security assurance market. On-premise solutions reduce the instance of security breaches compared to cloud-based solutions. They are also feature-rich and flexible and configurable than cloud-based systems. Moreover, on-premise solutions provide users the control over product upgrades. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of on-premise security assurance solutions, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Security Assurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Aura Information Security, Avaya Holdings Corp., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., and SAS Institute Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

