GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by CardRates.com, a leading financial resource to better educate consumers about credit cards, found that 85% of online shoppers regularly inspect their credit card statements for unauthorized purchases. With upcoming online holiday shopping, CardRates.com uncovers that Americans who shop online are taking proactive safety measures to safeguard themselves online.

Security Checks: 85% of Online Shoppers Make Security a Top Priority

"The holiday season is known to be a peak time for credit card scams. With consumers shopping more than usual, it can be more of a hassle to notice any fraudulent charges and actively monitor credit card statements," said Erica Sandberg, a consumer finance expert with CardRates.com. "Cybersecurity month in October is a great time for consumers to proactively change their passwords across online shopping accounts, remain vigilant of their credit card statements, and keep track of their purchases ahead of the busy online shopping season."

Survey Results Highlights:

While 72% of online shoppers shop online to save time, the survey found that most consumers would prefer additional safety measures during the checkout process even if it added time just to protect against credit card fraud. Key findings include:

88% of respondents believe stricter laws should be implemented to hold retailers accountable for credit card data breaches.

More than 69% of consumers are concerned over fraud and identity theft when shopping online.

and identity theft when shopping online. 67% of respondents can recall all the shopping platforms that have their credit card information saved.

63% of online shoppers use different passwords across their online shopping accounts.

56% of consumers do not proactively update their passwords across shopping accounts every few months.

The study shows that consumers are taking extra security measures for online shopping this holiday season, but more action needs to be taken. Consumers are aware of the risks and prioritize cybersecurity best practices when shopping online with their credit cards. Cardrates.com encourages consumers to protect themselves when shopping online and to regularly keep track of their purchases via their credit card statements.

