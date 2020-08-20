Security Current Announces Inaugural CISO Choice Awards and Notable CISO Board of Judges

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Current today announced the launch of a first of its kind vendor recognition, the CISO Choice Awards, and the luminaries on the CISO Board of Judges selecting the winning solutions and providers.

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards program recognizes differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide.

Security Current today announced the launch of a first of its kind vendor recognition, the CISO Choice Awards, and the luminaries on the CISO Board of Judges selecting the winning solutions and providers.

Security Current worked with leading CISOs to create the differentiated award program that is based on real-word experiences and perspectives of end-user executives. Part of Security Current and the exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community, the CISO Choice Awards recipients are selected by the Board of Judges who have first-hand know-how and insights from building their own programs.

The inaugural CISO Choice Awards Board of Judges spans several verticals. The Board includes the following luminaries:

Canadian National Railway CISO Vaughn Hazen

Dollar Tree Stores CISO Kevin McKenzie

Ellie Mae SVP & CISO Selim Aissi

Florida Crystals VP, IT Strategy & CISO Christine Vanderpool

Hellman & Friedman CISO Matt Hollcraft

LMC, a Lennar Corp VP, Information Security Margarita Rivera

Markel Corporation CISO & Privacy Officer Patricia Titus

NFL CISO Tomás Maldonado

OneMain Financial CISO Tunde Oni-Daniel

Premise Health CISO Joey Johnson

RWJBarnabas Health CISO Hussein Syed

William Blair CISO Ralston Simmons

Also, on the Board of Judges is author and analyst Richard Stiennon who wrote the Security Yearbook 2020, which includes a directory of 2,336 companies.

"Security Current has again created something unique and tremendously valuable for the CISO community. As a member of the exclusive CISOs Connect community, I am honored to be on the Board of Judges with peers from across industries," Patricia Titus, Markel Corporation CISO & Privacy Officer. "As a group of security executives who are in the trenches daily, sharing our experiences to provide real value to our peers is what makes the CISO Choice Awards so unique."

Kevin McKenzie, CISO of the Dollar Tree Stores added: "Selecting technology solutions is an essential component of an effective cyber-security program. The CISO Choice Awards are different than anything available as my peers, who are current security executives at leading enterprises, and I will apply our real-world experiences and perspectives when viewing the submissions and selecting the winners. The CISO Choice Awards is a collaborative effort like none other."

The awards include business categories and technology-specific categories. The company awarded Visionary Vendor will receive a Security Shark Tank® where Board of Judges CISOs will lead a back-and-forth question and answer session for security executive attendees. For more information on submissions visit https://securitycurrent.com/ciso-choice-awards/

"Recognizing and rewarding security innovation is a critical aspect of a CISO's mission," said Selim Aissi, Ellie Mae's SVP and CISO.

Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst IT-Harvest, said: "I have served on award committees before, but never one made up entirely of CISOs, who actually have to purchase, deploy, and be responsible for a product's efficacy. This unique composition of judges makes all the difference."

About Security Current

Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.

Its invitation-only CISOs Connect community https://cisosconnect.com allows for CISOs to communicate with each other and share knowledge and expertise with their peers with its proprietary research, group discussion, online and in person exclusive events.

Media Contact:

Aimee Rhodes

201-835-9205

[email protected]

SOURCE Security Current

Related Links

https://securitycurrent.com

