Security Current Announces Winners of CISO Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect today announced the winners of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards, a first of its kind vendor recognition by a Board of Judges – leading CISOs across industries – who selected the winning solutions and providers based on their real-world experience.

"The 2021 CISO Choice Awards are bar none the best awards for vendors as the winners are selected by those of us in the trenches daily," said Christine Vanderpool, Florida Crystals CISO. "This year was particularly rewarding as we saw some very interesting approaches to safeguarding our organizations against new and emerging risks which is encouraging as security executives. I hope our guidance based on our reviews of the submissions will serve as a guide to our CISO peers when they are selecting the technologies for their programs."

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards recognizes differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide.

The CISO Choice Awards are part the exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community, an exclusive Security Current community, which provides CISOs and cybersecurity leaders across industries invaluable information on vendors in today's constantly evolving security environment.

The 2021 CISO Choice Awards Board of Judges spanned verticals. The board of luminaries included:

Cherokee Nation Businesses CISO Nikk Gilbert

Delta Dental Plans CISO Fred Kwong

Dollar Tree Stores CISO Kevin McKenzie

Florida Crystals CISO Christine Vanderpool

Invitae CISO Dave Ruedger

Markel Corporation CISO & Privacy Officer Patricia Titus

Nexteer Automotive CISO & Privacy Officer Arun DeSouza

OneMain Financial VP/SMD Technology Tunde Oni-Daniel

PLDT Group & Smart Communications Group CISO Angel Redoble

Ricoh USA, Inc. CSO David Levine

RWJBarnabas Health CISO Hussein Syed

William Blair CISO Ralston Simmons

Also, on the Board of Judges is author and analyst Richard Stiennon who wrote the Security Yearbook 2021, which includes a directory of some 2500 security companies.

The winners of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards are:

VISIONARY VENDOR: ARMORBLOX

PREMIER SECURITY COMPANY: PROOFPOINT

STARTUP SECURITY COMPANY: AXIS SECURITY

PARTNER IN SUCCESS: AUDITBOARD

NETWORK SECURITY: EXABEAM

ENDPOINT SECURITY: DEEP INSTINCT

DATA SECURITY: KEYAVI DATA CORPORATION

IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM): SEMPERIS

GOVERNANCE RISK & COMPLIANCE: LYNX TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

FRAUD PREVENTION: BOLSTER

THREAT INTELLIGENCE: ZEROFOX

EMAIL SECURITY: PROOFPOINT

SECURITY ANALYTICS: SECUREWORKS

IOT SECURITY: FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES

APPLICATION SECURITY: SALT SECURITY

CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS: PROOFPOINT

MANAGED SECURITY SERVICE PROVIDER: DEEPWATCH

RISK MANAGEMENT: BLACK KITE

VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT: VULCAN CYBER

SECURITY OPERATIONS: DEVO

SECURITY EDUCATION/TRAINING: ATTACKIQ

"It was an extremely competitive playing field and it was great to see that solution providers are in sync with our needs and are working to provide us the forward-looking solutions that will continue to meet our changing security needs," said Nikk Gilbert, Cherokee Nation Businesses CISO.

Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect said: "I am honored to be part of the CISO Choice Awards and work with such a distinguished Board of Judges from virtually every industry. It was exciting to hear the judges who live and breathe security share their experiences and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market. Their real-world insights are what makes the CISO Choice Awards so valuable and beneficial."

Analyst and author Richard Stiennon added: "It was a privilege to work with leading CISOs on these awards. As the author of the Security Yearbook 2021, I focus on the growing solution provider market. Taking part in these awards validates my research and yields critical insights into where the market is headed and the dynamic nature of security from all perspectives."

