Security Current Announces Winners of CISO Choice Awards
Distinguished CISO Board of Judges Select Winners Based on Real-world Experience
Oct 25, 2021, 08:41 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect today announced the winners of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards, a first of its kind vendor recognition by a Board of Judges – leading CISOs across industries – who selected the winning solutions and providers based on their real-world experience.
"The 2021 CISO Choice Awards are bar none the best awards for vendors as the winners are selected by those of us in the trenches daily," said Christine Vanderpool, Florida Crystals CISO. "This year was particularly rewarding as we saw some very interesting approaches to safeguarding our organizations against new and emerging risks which is encouraging as security executives. I hope our guidance based on our reviews of the submissions will serve as a guide to our CISO peers when they are selecting the technologies for their programs."
Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards recognizes differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide.
The CISO Choice Awards are part the exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community, an exclusive Security Current community, which provides CISOs and cybersecurity leaders across industries invaluable information on vendors in today's constantly evolving security environment.
The 2021 CISO Choice Awards Board of Judges spanned verticals. The board of luminaries included:
Cherokee Nation Businesses CISO Nikk Gilbert
Delta Dental Plans CISO Fred Kwong
Dollar Tree Stores CISO Kevin McKenzie
Florida Crystals CISO Christine Vanderpool
Invitae CISO Dave Ruedger
Markel Corporation CISO & Privacy Officer Patricia Titus
Nexteer Automotive CISO & Privacy Officer Arun DeSouza
OneMain Financial VP/SMD Technology Tunde Oni-Daniel
PLDT Group & Smart Communications Group CISO Angel Redoble
Ricoh USA, Inc. CSO David Levine
RWJBarnabas Health CISO Hussein Syed
William Blair CISO Ralston Simmons
Also, on the Board of Judges is author and analyst Richard Stiennon who wrote the Security Yearbook 2021, which includes a directory of some 2500 security companies.
The winners of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards are:
VISIONARY VENDOR: ARMORBLOX
PREMIER SECURITY COMPANY: PROOFPOINT
STARTUP SECURITY COMPANY: AXIS SECURITY
PARTNER IN SUCCESS: AUDITBOARD
NETWORK SECURITY: EXABEAM
ENDPOINT SECURITY: DEEP INSTINCT
DATA SECURITY: KEYAVI DATA CORPORATION
IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM): SEMPERIS
GOVERNANCE RISK & COMPLIANCE: LYNX TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
FRAUD PREVENTION: BOLSTER
THREAT INTELLIGENCE: ZEROFOX
EMAIL SECURITY: PROOFPOINT
SECURITY ANALYTICS: SECUREWORKS
IOT SECURITY: FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES
APPLICATION SECURITY: SALT SECURITY
CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTIONS: PROOFPOINT
MANAGED SECURITY SERVICE PROVIDER: DEEPWATCH
RISK MANAGEMENT: BLACK KITE
VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT: VULCAN CYBER
SECURITY OPERATIONS: DEVO
SECURITY EDUCATION/TRAINING: ATTACKIQ
"It was an extremely competitive playing field and it was great to see that solution providers are in sync with our needs and are working to provide us the forward-looking solutions that will continue to meet our changing security needs," said Nikk Gilbert, Cherokee Nation Businesses CISO.
Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect said: "I am honored to be part of the CISO Choice Awards and work with such a distinguished Board of Judges from virtually every industry. It was exciting to hear the judges who live and breathe security share their experiences and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market. Their real-world insights are what makes the CISO Choice Awards so valuable and beneficial."
Analyst and author Richard Stiennon added: "It was a privilege to work with leading CISOs on these awards. As the author of the Security Yearbook 2021, I focus on the growing solution provider market. Taking part in these awards validates my research and yields critical insights into where the market is headed and the dynamic nature of security from all perspectives."
About Security Current and CISOs Connect
Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.
Its invitation-only CISOs Connect community https://cisosconnect.com allows for CISOs to communicate with each other and share knowledge and expertise with their peers with its proprietary research, group discussion, online and in person exclusive events.
