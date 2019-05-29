NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Current today announced the release of its CISO-authored report, CISOs Investigate: Vulnerability Management. As part the exclusive CISOs Connect CISO-authored research series, this report offers security leaders real-world insights as they make business-driven technology decisions.

Security Current Releases CISO-Authored Research Report on Vulnerability Management

CISOs Investigate: Vulnerability Management includes contributions from security leaders who have deployed or are looking to deploy third-party solutions. Spanning verticals, the CISO contributors share first-hand use cases and provide guidance from their own experience and expert knowledge.

Turner Construction CISO David Sheidlower served as the lead researcher and author on the report. Bob Turner, higher education CISO, serves as the series executive editor.

Farm Credit Financial Partners CISO Luis Arzu

Health Partners Plans CISO Mark Eggleston

Levi Strauss & Co CISO Colin Anderson

Matrix Medical Network CISO Rebecca Wynn

Paylocity CISO Bradley Schaufenbuel

"Vulnerability management is one of the most essential components of an effective cyber-security risk management program. In this work, my peers and I get at the heart of what the characteristics of that program should look like and what the challenges are to building and maintaining an effective vulnerability management program," said lead researcher and author David Sheidlower.

The report includes an overview of the technology, staffing implications, strategies, recommendations for selling vulnerability management solutions to the C-Suite as well as possible objections and obstacles.

The report is free to members of CISOs Connect, an invitation-only knowledge sharing platform run by Security Current which is only for CISOs in large enterprises. You can request to join CISOs Connect at https://CISOsConnect.com

End-user security professionals can also request copies on www.securitycurrent.com. Vendors who are interested in sponsoring or licensing the report can obtain more information by writing to info@securitycurrent.com

"Effective risk management hinges on an organization's ability to manage vulnerabilities," said contributor Colin Anderson. "Vulnerability Management is complex and requires the alignment of policies, processes and technologies to deliver it well. As a contributor of the report, I hope that other CISOs will benefit from my experience tackling vulnerability management challenges. By the same token, I have found it invaluable to learn about other CISOs perspectives to help my VM program. The collective wisdom of the participating CISOs in the report is what makes the CISOs Investigate reports so valuable."

