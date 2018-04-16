Security Current's CISO Advisors Select MinerEye to Pitch at the Security SharkTank During RSA 2018

"We are honored to be invited to present our technology and customer successes to this prestigious audience of C-Level security, compliance and information executives from the world's most respected companies and organizations," says Yaniv Avidan, MinerEye CEO and Co-Founder. "As GDPR is looming and cloud data migration is increasing, we look forward to presenting our solutions for data detection, organization and protection."

"There is nothing for CISOs like the Security SharkTank," said Matt Hollcraft, CISO of Maxim Integrated and event advisor. "If a CISO wants to hear insights from their peers while learning about innovative and relevant technologies like MinerEye's AI-Powered governance solutions, then this is the forum for them. It is a winning format that is informative and enjoyable."

MinerEye enables enterprises to immediately save millions in data storage costs, fast-track cloud migration, continuously protect against security breaches and ensure regulatory compliance – especially GDPR. MinerEye Data Tracker™ helps companies consolidate internal file server data into OneDrive as part of Microsoft Office 365 and Azure adoption.

About MinerEye

Powered by Interpretive AI™ MinerEye technology sees and continually tracks data according to form and file and information content type wherever it resides. With MinerEye's unique approach, companies can now discover, organize and track vast information assets by scanning enterprise data repositories at the byte and pixel level. Sensitive data is mapped, tagged and secured according to data protection and compliance regulations including GDPR, HIPPA, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. Employing machine learning and computer vision, MinerEye's flagship product Data Tracker™ is helping companies significantly reduce data storage, fast track and monitor cloud migration activities, protect previously undetected, unclassified and undermanaged data against security breaches, and continuously audit their information to maintain regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.minereye.com, or watch a video on our solution.

About Security Current

Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions. Visit Security Current for CISO-authored and peer driven content.

At the Security SharkTank, vendors are given 15 minutes each to pitch their solution in a rapid-fire question and answer format to a panel of information security executives interested in innovative technologies. The executives score each vendor based on innovation and vision, ease of use and implementation, value to the industry, and the presenter's ability to clearly and effectively articulate their solution's value. More information can be found at Security SharkTank.

