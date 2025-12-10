Security Expert JC Caldwell of United Defense Tactical Releases Holiday Self-Defense Checklist for Families, Women, Students, and Frontline Staff

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan "JC" Caldwell, a former Dallas Police officer, national tactical instructor, and executive protection leader, released concise holiday self-defense guidance for national audiences as seasonal travel and shopping increase. Caldwell leads United Defense Tactical, a civilian training studio at 1505 W State Highway 114, Grapevine, Texas, that uses reality-based simulators (no live firearms) to build calm decision making under stress, with instructor-led fitness and martial arts included in membership.

Jonathan “JC” Caldwell, national safety expert and owner, with Joel Caldwell, vice president of coaches, at United Defense Tactical – Grapevine, a first-of-its-kind, reality-based firearms, self-defense, and fitness training program.

Caldwell said: "Distraction is the most preventable risk. Too many people trade awareness for one more glance at their phones. When seconds matter, simple habits help you prevail. This is not paranoia. It is preparation. Look up, choose the safer option, use your voice, and win the moment."

JC Caldwell's Holiday Self-Defense Checklist, owner of United Defense Tactical – Grapevine

Stay Alert with a Five-Second Surroundings Check. Scan for exits, lighting, sightline blocks like parked vehicles, and approaching people. Eyes up, not on your phone—distraction invites opportunistic crime.

Store-to-Car Routine, Eyes Up. Keys ready, phone away until you're inside the car. Unlock once, load once, leave—don't sit in the lot to check messages.

Choose Visibility. Park where you can be seen. If it's dark or quiet, add space, walk the perimeter instead of between bumpers, pause for a three-count, then go.

Avoid Jugging After ATMs. Jugging = offenders watch an ATM and follow to a second spot. Stow cash inside, vary your route; if tailed, go to a public stop or police substation, not home.

Use Your Voice and Move. Firm commands: "Stop." "Back up." "Leave now." Step aside to create space and head toward people and light.

Expertise Available to Media Nationwide

Caldwell is available for interviews and expert commentary on: civilian self-defense strategies and personal safety planning; active-shooter survival and emergency response; the psychology of high-stress decision making; empowerment-based self-defense for women and teens; home and workplace safety best practices; advances in simulation technology for defense training; responsible firearm ownership and training for new gun owners; travel and executive protection insights for high-risk environments.

About Jonathan "JC" Caldwell

JC Caldwell served with the Dallas Police Department and is a national tactical instructor. He leads executive protection details in the United States and abroad and trains civilians, law enforcement, and corporate teams in pre-threat indicators, de-escalation, and rapid decision making under stress.

About United Defense Tactical – Grapevine

About United Defense Tactical – Grapevine United Defense Tactical, 1505 W State Highway 114, Grapevine, provides reality-based civilian training through short, scenario-driven simulations with no live firearms, supported by instructor-led group fitness and martial arts. The Grapevine studio is the first UDT location in Texas and serves as a hub for community safety initiatives, skill-building events, and educational outreach. Learn more at uniteddefensetactical.com/grapevine.

