Security First Insurance Executive Honored by Industry Consumer Advocacy Group

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit consumer advocacy group, the Federal Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR) has selected Melissa Burt DeVriese, Security First's Chief Administrative Officer & Chief Legal Counsel as the 2019 recipient of its Founder's Award.

According to Jay Neal, FAIR's President and Chief Executive Officer, "Melissa has been part of our mission from the inception of the organization. In the six years that she has served on the FAIR Executive Board of Directors she has been integral to our success in helping Floridians protect one of their most valuable assets, their homes."

Neal continued, "Security First is known in the industry for its commitment to our state, and to its family of customers. It has a track record of developing and leveraging technology to ease the claims process. The company is also known for transparency, and of its actions speaking louder than its words. We seek out trailblazers that create and foster a positive environment and Melissa is the archetype of that leader. We're honored to have her on our team and to recognize her on-going contributions we've chosen her for our most prestigious recognition, the Founders Award."

Locke Burt, Founder, Chairman and President of Security First Insurance, and former Florida State Senator, added, "Melissa's education, work ethic, and experience in DC enabled her to become a significant contributor to improving the homeowners insurance market in Florida. Her efforts have given consumers more options for coverage and encouraged price competition among insurance carriers. After the federal government significantly changed the National Flood Insurance Program, Melissa played a leading role in changing Florida law to permit the development of flood coverage in the private sector. There are now 31 companies providing flood insurance to tens of thousands of Floridians at rates that are lower than NFIP. More recently, Melissa played a key role in changing Florida law to allow companies writing auto insurance to offer discounts to customers who purchase auto and home insurance from the same agent. More than fifty percent of Floridians purchase homeowners insurance from companies not affiliated with an auto carrier. The new laws allow an auto carrier to offer a discount to every customer purchasing a home and auto policy from the same agent; thus enabling Floridians to receive the benefit of bundled coverage. Clearly, this honor from FAIR is well deserved, and well timed."

A native of Ormond Beach, Melissa's career includes both private practice work and civil service positions. As an Associate Attorney at Foley & Lardner, LLP she built a foundation for the corporate work she'd be doing later in her career. From 2006 – 2009 she served as legislative counsel to U.S. Representative Sam Graves, and then was the primary Attorney to the General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Studies from University of Miami as well as a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. She is a member of the bar associations in Washington, D.C., California, and Florida.

Outside of the office Melissa has been involved in local organizations such as the Volusia Young Professionals Group, where she served on the board for four years. She is also a past President of the Junior League of Daytona Beach and currently serves on the board of Easter Seals. Her family has also been involved in Food Brings Hope through corporate sponsorships as well as funding a house for unaccompanied youth.

About Security First Insurance

Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., Security First Insurance is built on more than 100 years of history and experience in the insurance industry. The company has an acute understanding of Floridians' vulnerability to natural catastrophe. Company founder, Locke Burt, was serving in the Florida Senate in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew made landfall. It was one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history, leaving behind more than $26 billion in insured losses and a crippled insurance industry. Locke wanted better for the state and its residents and created Security First Insurance. The company now serves policyholders living across the state, storm after storm, year after year®.

Security First Insurance has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. and is strongly committed to improving Florida's homeowners insurance market and initiatives that support and protect residents and communities of the Sunshine State.

Follow the company on Twitter (@SecurityFirstFL) or Facebook (facebook.com/InsuringFloridaHomes).

About the Federal Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR)

FAIR is national non-partisan, non-profit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to providing insurance consumers with quality coverage at affordable rates through balanced public policy.

Follow FAIR online at www.federalinsurancereform.org, on Facebook (facebook.com/FAIRwatch), Twitter (@FAIRwatch), or LinkedIn.

