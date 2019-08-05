Security First Insurance Hits Milestone of Over 400 Full-Time Local Employees

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With only months to go before relocating to a new, purpose-built, 133,000 square-foot corporate headquarters, Ormond Beach-based Security First Insurance Company meets a historic milestone. This week the company hired its 404th employee. Established in 2005, Security First is a family run, privately held homeowner's insurance provider with more than 300,000 policyholders located across the state.

Since the start of 2017, Security First has added more than 200 new, full-time positions -- 109 were added this year alone. Security First continues to look for talented professionals, and currently has 42 open positions. Many of the positions require no prior insurance experience.

The company offers competitive benefits packages as well as extensive training and development opportunities. Security First team members earn an average wage and benefit of $76,000 annually.

Melissa Burt DeVriese, Security First's Chief Administrative Officer & Chief Legal Counsel has been managing the development of the company's new headquarters as well as the expansion of the family of employees. According to DeVriese, "The past several months have been exciting and challenging. Our employees are looking forward to coming together again under one roof as we transition into our new corporate office."

She added, "Over the years, we've worked hard to create and foster a culture that embraces change and has a natural curiosity to improve and create new solutions that will drive the business forward. We're confident that central Florida will provide smart and adaptable candidates to join us as we continue to add to the economic growth of Volusia County. We can't predict the future, but we can ensure that our employees will truly be part of an experience unlike any other in their careers."

The new headquarters sits on 48 acres in Ormond Crossings, a mixed-use development in Ormond Beach. Throughout the design and construction process, DeVriese and her team have sought out employee input to gain an understanding of how the company's teams collaborate, and to gauge workplace preferences unique to each functional area. Many of the features incorporated into the new headquarters were based on this feedback. Examples range from easy-to-reserve collaboration spaces, an expansive fitness center with locker rooms, a yoga studio, and smart design allowing natural light to spread into the innermost areas of the building. Recently, the fitness center equipment was delivered and installed, and final touches are in process on all four floors. Security First will begin moving its family of employees into the new building in early September.

To learn more about the career opportunities currently available please visit http://www.securityfirstflorida.com/about-security-first-insurance/career-opportunities

For high-resolution images of the newly completed areas of the headquarters contact Heaven Cassata directly at 386.615.5325 (office line), 386.264.9467 (cell) or by email at HCassata@SecurityFirstFlorida.com.

About Security First Insurance

Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., Security First Insurance is built on more than 100 years of history and experience in the insurance industry. The company has an acute understanding of Floridians' vulnerability to natural catastrophe. Company founder, Locke Burt, was serving in the Florida Senate in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew made landfall. It was one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history, leaving behind more than $26 billion in insured losses and a crippled insurance industry. Locke wanted better for the state and its residents and created Security First Insurance. The company now serves policyholders living across the state, storm after storm, year after year®.

Security First Insurance has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. and is strongly committed to improving Florida's homeowners insurance market and initiatives that support and protect residents and communities of the Sunshine State.

Follow the company on Twitter (@SecurityFirstFL) or Facebook (facebook.com/InsuringFloridaHomes).

Media contacts:

Melissa Burt DeVriese

MDeVriese@SecurityFirstFlorida.com

Office: 386.523.2318

Gail K. Warner

GKW@GKWCommunications.com

SOURCE Security First Insurance

Related Links

http://www.securityfirstflorida.com

