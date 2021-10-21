Security Guard Services & Private Investigation Services & Security Systems Services - In Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Ajax, - LiGER Security
LiGER Security Corporation™ offers its clientele with a wide range of products and services for their security concerns and needs. When it comes to providing effective security solutions.
Oct 21, 2021, 20:11 ET
TORONTO & BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Guard Services
LiGER Security™ recognizes the importance for our business clients to limit shrinkage and implement loss prevention techniques. Our uniformed security specialists are trained to the highest standard in the industry. The presence of our specialists act as a deterrent for criminal behavior in areas that are prone to trespassers, shoplifting and other crimes against establishment owners, employees, and patrons.
Each security specialist provides daily activity reports, which are compiled into an individualized site report that is distributed on a monthly basis. To ensure that our clients receive uncompromised service, our management team often conducts facility "spot checks" of our client's sites to ensure that our specialists are acting in a manner in line with LiGER Security™ mission.
Our Uniformed Security Division provides our clients with:
- Uniformed security guards services
- Special events and major entertainment venues
- Commercial and residential surveillance and patrol
- Crowd management for large venues
- Construction site security guards services
- Nightclub security team
Private Investigation Services
LiGER Security. is a dual licensed and insured security guard services and private investigation services company based in Ontario, Canada. We are committed to providing the most effective, reliable and affordable investigative services to the Insurance, Legal, Corporate, Government & Private sectors.
To ensure quality investigation services in order to meet our clients unique needs, we've partnered with industry veterans with a wide range of expertise with local, National, and International capabilities.
Our investigations include high-tech surveillance, national background checks, corporate and insurance investigations, family law, commercial auto theft, and WSIB investigations. We aim to deliver private investigations services tailored to each clients' unique needs.
Sector We Service:
- Insurance
- Corporate
- Legal
- Rights holder
- Transportation sectors
- Individual
Our Services
- Security Guards Services
- Private Investigation Services
- Video Guard Tour Monitoring
- Virtual Security Services
- Virtual Security Escorts
- Remote Intervention
- Virtual Concierge
- Video Door Man
- Small Business Alarm systems Monitoring Services
- Security Consulting and Risk Analysis
- 24 Hour Real time video Surveillance Services
- Video verification
- Access Control
- GPS Monitoring
- Personal Tracking Monitoring
- intrusion Detection
- Live Two Way Voice Communication
- Alarm Systems Monitoring Services
- IT Security / Network Security
- CCTV Systems Installation Services
- Smart wiring installation services
Serving : GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, Ajax, Oshawa, Burlington, North York, Markham, East York, Down Town Toronto, Milton, Oakville, Georgetown, Guelph, Toronto, Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo Areas.
