Security in the Internet of Things Value Chain Analysis Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Emerging from Changes in this Space for Stakeholders and Market Players to Leverage

In this study, the publisher assesses the IoT value chain from a security perspective. The study provides an overview of the different roles and responsibilities in the IoT industry and analyzes stakeholder involvement in IoT device development.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has been playing a critical role in accelerating digital transformation across various sectors, leading the IoT market to exponential growth in terms of revenue and the number of devices adopted.

However, with billions of IoT devices in use and more to enter the fray with the introduction of 5G, it is becoming increasingly challenging for companies to gain an in-depth understanding of the security nodes in the IoT value chain and manage the roles of different stakeholders. IoT security has thus become a critical concern.

Emerging trends, including drivers, restraints, and their impact on the IoT market, have also been examined. The study also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Summary of Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Introduction

Important IoT Devices in the Global Digital Ecosystem

Types of IoT Devices: Industrial and Consumer

IoT Devices: Application Areas Across Sectors

IoT Security: Exploring Vulnerabilities

Mapping IoT Vulnerabilities and Attack Types

Headlining IoT Security Lapses in History

4. Roles and Responsibilities in the IoT Stakeholder Ecosystem

IoT Stakeholder Ecosystem: A Network of Design, Manufacturing, and Application Players

Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: IC Design Houses and ASIC Manufacturers Prioritize Firmware and Hardware Security Nodes

Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: Are Crucial in Ensuring End-product Security

Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: IoT Platform Builders Devoted to Ensuring Security Across Majority Virtual Nodes

Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: IoT Solution Creators Focus on Data and Application Security Nodes

5. Companies to Action

Armis: Unified Asset Visibility and Security Platform

Armis: Cyberphysical Integrity of a Building Management System (BMS)

CUJO: Network and Device Intelligence for Network Service Providers (NSPs)

CUJO: Media Access Control (MAC) Addresses Randomization

Finite State: Automated Security Platform for Connected and Embedded Devices

Finite State: Open-source Risk Management for Connected Devices through DCA

Karamba Security: Embedded Security Management Platform for Automotive

Karamba Security: Verifying Product Security with Seamless Analysis of Product Binaries with Karamba's VCode

Forescout Technologies: End-to-end Zero-trust Security Management Across the Device Life Cycle

Forescout Technologies: IT Service Management (ITSM) Solutions

Shield-IoT: Monitoring and Securing Distributed IoT and IIoT Assets

Shield IoT: Urban Smart Lighting Deployments

Viakoo: Vulnerability Management for Enterprise IoT Devices

Viakoo: Automated IoT Vulnerability Remediation at Enterprise Scale

Nozomi Networks: IoT and OT Security Platform for IIoT

Nozomi Networks: ICS Cybersecurity Upgrade and Operational Development for Power Sector Operator

6. Emerging Trends in the IoT Security Ecosystem and their Impact

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advisory Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Sector-specific Security Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Industry-specific Certifications

8. Next Steps

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Armis

CUJO

Finite State

Karamba Security

Forescout Technologies

Shield IoT

Viakoo

Nozomi Networks

