Security in the Internet of Things Value Chain Analysis Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Emerging from Changes in this Space for Stakeholders and Market Players to Leverage

In this study, the publisher assesses the IoT value chain from a security perspective. The study provides an overview of the different roles and responsibilities in the IoT industry and analyzes stakeholder involvement in IoT device development.
The Internet of Things (IoT) has been playing a critical role in accelerating digital transformation across various sectors, leading the IoT market to exponential growth in terms of revenue and the number of devices adopted.
However, with billions of IoT devices in use and more to enter the fray with the introduction of 5G, it is becoming increasingly challenging for companies to gain an in-depth understanding of the security nodes in the IoT value chain and manage the roles of different stakeholders. IoT security has thus become a critical concern.
Emerging trends, including drivers, restraints, and their impact on the IoT market, have also been examined. The study also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
- Summary of Findings
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Introduction
- Important IoT Devices in the Global Digital Ecosystem
- Types of IoT Devices: Industrial and Consumer
- IoT Devices: Application Areas Across Sectors
- IoT Security: Exploring Vulnerabilities
- Mapping IoT Vulnerabilities and Attack Types
- Headlining IoT Security Lapses in History
4. Roles and Responsibilities in the IoT Stakeholder Ecosystem
- IoT Stakeholder Ecosystem: A Network of Design, Manufacturing, and Application Players
- Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: IC Design Houses and ASIC Manufacturers Prioritize Firmware and Hardware Security Nodes
- Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: Are Crucial in Ensuring End-product Security
- Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: IoT Platform Builders Devoted to Ensuring Security Across Majority Virtual Nodes
- Exploring Stakeholder Involvement: IoT Solution Creators Focus on Data and Application Security Nodes
5. Companies to Action
- Armis: Unified Asset Visibility and Security Platform
- Armis: Cyberphysical Integrity of a Building Management System (BMS)
- CUJO: Network and Device Intelligence for Network Service Providers (NSPs)
- CUJO: Media Access Control (MAC) Addresses Randomization
- Finite State: Automated Security Platform for Connected and Embedded Devices
- Finite State: Open-source Risk Management for Connected Devices through DCA
- Karamba Security: Embedded Security Management Platform for Automotive
- Karamba Security: Verifying Product Security with Seamless Analysis of Product Binaries with Karamba's VCode
- Forescout Technologies: End-to-end Zero-trust Security Management Across the Device Life Cycle
- Forescout Technologies: IT Service Management (ITSM) Solutions
- Shield-IoT: Monitoring and Securing Distributed IoT and IIoT Assets
- Shield IoT: Urban Smart Lighting Deployments
- Viakoo: Vulnerability Management for Enterprise IoT Devices
- Viakoo: Automated IoT Vulnerability Remediation at Enterprise Scale
- Nozomi Networks: IoT and OT Security Platform for IIoT
- Nozomi Networks: ICS Cybersecurity Upgrade and Operational Development for Power Sector Operator
6. Emerging Trends in the IoT Security Ecosystem and their Impact
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advisory Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sector-specific Security Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Industry-specific Certifications
8. Next Steps
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Armis
- CUJO
- Finite State
- Karamba Security
- Forescout Technologies
- Shield IoT
- Viakoo
- Nozomi Networks
