Security Incident Notification on Behalf of NYGÅRD HOLDINGS (USA) LIMITED, NYGARD INC., FASHION VENTURES, INC., NYGARD NY RETAIL, LLC, NYGARD ENTERPRISES LTD., NYGARD PROPERTIES LTD., 4093879 CANADA LTD., 4093887 CANADA LTD., AND NYGARD INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP, in receivership

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On December 12, 2020, a ransomware attack on the IT System serving Nygard entities in receivership (Nygard Receivership Companies) and which previously served other entities within the "Nygard group of companies", was discovered. Immediately upon discovering the attack, cybersecurity professionals were engaged to assess and contain the breach. Certain actions implemented, upon instructions from the cybersecurity professionals, appear to have contained the further spread of the ransomware. While ongoing assessment work is proceeding, the full scope and impact of the attack has yet to be determined.

Out of an abundance of caution, Richter Advisory Group Inc., in its capacity as the Court-Appointed Receiver of Nygard Holdings (USA) Limited, Nygard Inc., Fashion Ventures, Inc., Nygard NY Retail, LLC, 4093879 Canada Ltd., 4093887 Canada Ltd., Nygard International Partnership, Nygard Properties Ltd. and Nygard Enterprises Ltd., is issuing this statement to advise those individuals and parties that may have had dealings with Nygard Receivership Companies or other "Nygard-related" entities to monitor their information for any unusual activity, including, suspicious emails or other communications that claim to be from Nygard. If you have any doubt about the authenticity of an email you should contact Nygard at [email protected] (do not click on any hyperlinks in the email or click on "reply") before acting.

Additional information in connection with the ransomware attack can be found in the Second Supplementary Ninth Report of Richter Advisory Group Inc., in its capacity as Receiver of the assets, undertakings and properties of Nygard Holdings (USA) Limited, Nygard Inc., Fashion Ventures, Inc., Nygard NY Retail, LLC, 4093879 Canada Ltd., 4093887 Canada Ltd., Nygard International Partnership, Nygard Properties Ltd., and Nygard Enterprises Ltd.. Further updates in respect of the ransomware attack will be posted to the Receiver's website as additional information becomes available.

This release is issued by Richter Advisory Group Inc. solely in its capacity as the Court-Appointed Receiver of the assets, undertakings and properties of Nygard Holdings (USA) Limited, Nygard Inc., Fashion Ventures, Inc., Nygard NY Retail, LLC, 4093879 Canada Ltd., 4093887 Canada Ltd., Nygard International Partnership, Nygard Properties Ltd., and Nygard Enterprises Ltd.

SOURCE NYGÅRD HOLDINGS (USA) LIMITED, NYGARD INC., FASHION VENTURES, INC., NYGARD NY RETAIL, LLC, NYGARD ENTERPRISES LTD., NYGARD PROPERTIES LTD., 4093879 CANADA LTD., 4093887 CANADA LTD., AND NYGARD INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP, in receivership