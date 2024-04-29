Security Industry Association appoints Julaine Simmons to Board of Directors

TYSONS, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julaine Simmons, M.C. Dean vice president of Security and Electronic Systems, was recently appointed to the Security Industry Association's (SIA) Board of Directors during 2024 ISC West. In this role, Simmons will join SIA's board of industry professionals who represent manufacturers, integrators, and end users. She will serve a two-year term from 2024 to 2026.

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,300 innovative member companies working to provide education, standards, advocacy, and influential events to connect and shape the future of the security industry.

"It is an honor to be appointed to the SIA board of directors and join such a talented group of security industry leaders," said Simmons. "I'm excited for the opportunity to actively engage in elevating state-of-the-art integrators through collaboration with manufacturers and end users. From advocating for cutting-edge technologies to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry stakeholders, I see tremendous potential to drive meaningful change and advancement within the global security landscape."

Simmons currently oversees division operations, customer growth, and employee development to keep M.C. Dean at the forefront of the security industry. She has helped the company expand relationships with some of its top Department of Defense and federal customers during her 13-year tenure, advancing M.C. Dean's mission critical capabilities.

About M.C. Dean

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 5,800 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

