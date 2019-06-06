Security Industry Veteran Dan Hubbard Named CEO of Lacework

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the industry's first solution to deliver continuous security at scale for cloud and container environments, today announced the appointment of Dan Hubbard as the company's new chief executive officer (CEO). Well-known as a thought leader in existing and emerging security, Hubbard will be responsible for the future direction of the organization and leading the company which has grown significantly over the past year, establishing itself as a top security vendor for modern enterprises.

Hubbard moves into the role of CEO after being Lacework's chief product officer, where he was responsible for driving innovation and expanding the company's security strategy for public and private clouds, and Kubernetes and container environments. A pioneering force in Internet security, Hubbard's expertise spans from reputation and advanced classification systems, to large-scale security data mining and cloud security.

"I'm honored to lead the team at Lacework," said Hubbard. "Our company has been driven by an innovative spirit to build the most complete cloud, container, and DevOps security platform on the market. We're growing rapidly, developing effective partnerships, and building relationships with some of the smartest companies in the world. I look forward to the opportunity to take Lacework to the next level of global growth."

Prior to Lacework, Hubbard was CTO at OpenDNS, where he helped deliver the world's largest cloud security network that led to the company's $635 million acquisition by Cisco. Before OpenDNS, Hubbard was CTO at Websense, where he led R&D, launched Websense Security Labs and was instrumental in the company's success from early days through successful IPO. Hubbard owns several patents in the areas of data classification and cloud security and is a frequent speaker at security conferences globally.

"Dan is among the most valuable, knowledgeable security strategists in the field and he will play a key role in positioning Lacework for continued excellence in the market," said Stefan Dyckerhoff, Managing Director, Sutter Hill Ventures. "He also brings operating experience from his time at two impressive start ups. We're looking forward to continued corporate growth by Lacework under Dan's leadership."

The appointment of Hubbard to the role of CEO comes at a time when Lacework is establishing itself as the most complete security solution cloud-native workloads and for build time and run time environments. To learn more about Lacework, please visit the company's website.

About Lacework

Lacework delivers a complete security platform for the entire IT infrastructure, from DevOps and orchestration environments, to cloud and hybrid workloads. Unlike conventional security tools built for static datacenters, Lacework is designed to self-adapt to the cloud's ever-changing configurations to provide visibility and intrusion detection that helps enterprises keep their data and resources safe. Based in Mountain View, California, Lacework is a privately held company funded by Sutter Hill Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Spike Ventures, the Webb Investment Network (WIN), and AME Cloud Ventures. Find out more at www.lacework.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Flanders

Head of Marketing, Lacework

(925) 285-4352

patrick.flanders@lacework.net

Jacqueline Meyler

Lumina Communications on behalf of Lacework

(669) 234-9775

Lacework@LuminaPR.com

SOURCE Lacework

Related Links

http://www.lacework.com

