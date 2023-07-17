Security Industry Veteran Matthew Horace Becomes Progress Residential's Chief Security Officer

News provided by

Progress Residential

17 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Will Enhance Security Program to Support Safety of Residents, Communities, and Team Members

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential, the nation's leading single-family rental (SFR) management services platform, today announced Matthew Horace as its Chief Security Officer. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Mr. Horace will be responsible for enhancing and overseeing a comprehensive security program for Progress Residential, which services more than 250,000 residents across approximately 100,000 homes.

Mr. Horace brings nearly 35 years of experience in the security industry and demonstrated success building, leading, and overseeing global, enterprise-wide security programs, including as inaugural Chief Security Officer for two large companies in complex private industries. Mr. Horace was most recently Chief Security Officer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He previously served as the first Chief Security Officer for Dominion Voting Systems and, before that, as the first Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer for FJC Security Service. Mr. Horace began his career in law enforcement, most recently serving as a Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

"Matt's risk-based, community-oriented approach to security, and deep experience with physical security, cybersecurity, and public safety issues make him an outstanding leader for our security program," said Adolfo Villagomez, Chief Executive Officer of Progress Residential. "As our new Chief Security Officer, Matt brings a track record of success as a security executive in both government and private company roles, and we are confident he will be able to implement security best practices on a national scale. We look forward to Matt joining our team to help ensure the safety and security of our residents, communities, and team members."

"Progress Residential's dedication to fostering strong communities and providing access to quality housing is exceptional," said Mr. Horace. "This team has a clear vision for their security ambitions that aligns with my personal goals to extend beyond security into community building. Having worked across the United States and around the globe, I believe that I can make a difference with Progress Residential, safeguarding residents and their communities."

Mr. Horace is an active member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, the International Security Management Association, ASIS International, and the Overseas Advisory Council. He earned a Master of Arts in Human Resources, Training and Development from Seton Hall University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Delaware State University.

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 2,500 employees currently manage approximately 100,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built to Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com

Contact
Nikki Sloup
Vice President Communications and PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Progress Residential

Also from this source

Progress Residential Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.