Ferrous detection security portal aims to curb the proliferation of personal electronic devices in public and private spaces

METUCHEN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security industry's first folding ferrous detection portal is lighter, brighter and smaller.

Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc. (BVS), a leading provider of advanced wireless security, test, safety and cybersecurity solutions introduces the only new and improved SentryHound-Pro™, the security industry's first foldable ferrous portal for detection of personal electronics devices on the market.

SentryHound-Pro folding ferrous portal folds and unfolds quickly to store, transport and deploy instantly. SentryHound-Pro folding ferrous portal alerts security teams to aall personal electronic devices passing through with bright and audible alerts.

SentryHound-Pro™ improvements include enhanced LED visual alerts that are brighter than the previous model with an improved viewing angle for security personnel. The new sensor poles fold in half for easy storage and transport using a precision-machined, quick-lock system and a more stable base. The entire sensor pole now fits into a single Pelican® model 1720 case with integrated wheels for easy transport anywhere. Overall weight is 3 lbs. lighter than the original SentryHound-Pro. A handy, ferrous noise floor monitoring feature has also been added to allow for easy and informed threshold adjustments in any environment.

"With nearly 1000 original systems shipped, we've received great feedback from customers and have responded with a re-engineered SentryHound-Pro that retains all the great features from the original and adds many new improvements that customers demand," says Scott Schober, CEO of BVS.

SentryHound-Pro™ is a single or dual pole solution used to detect concealed PEDs (Personal Electronic Devices) such as cell phones, earbuds, tablets and even guns and knives using ultra-sensitive ferrous detection without triggering on more common personal items such as belt buckles, jewelry or medical implants that can falsely trigger standard metal detectors. The sensor poles contain 4 distinct ferromagnetic detection zones each for a non-invasive, full body scan of all foot traffic.

SentryHound-Pro's ferrous scanning is faster and less invasive than millimeter-wave scanners typically found in airports and security checkpoints allowing for higher volumes of foot traffic to pass through. Additionally, there is no RF radiation emitted allowing for safe scanning of everyone including pregnant individuals and those with pacemakers and defibrillators.

SentryHound-Pro's advanced motion detection only triggers alerts while subjects are passing through the portal for less false detections from nearby ferrous activity allowing for more foot traffic to safely pass through perimeter security and checkpoints. Bright visual and distinct audio alerts instantly inform security personnel of ferrous detection and even pinpoint the zone of interest saving on additional pat-downs and multiple, time-consuming security scans.

SentryHound-Pro setup typically takes less than 30 seconds from powering up to full operation. The unit can be transported, deployed and operated by any security personnel instantly. Unlike many walk-through or gated metal detection systems, SentryHound-Pro detects full head-to-toe (75 inches) with light-up zones to pinpoint the area or zone of interest.

SentryHound-Pro is fully sealed against the elements for rugged indoor and sheltered outdoor use and contains a sealed gel cell internal rechargeable battery for a full day of continuous power. SentryHound-Pro also features a physical security key lock and dry trigger contacts for alarms, DVRs, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems. The newly improved SentryHound-Pro pricing starts at $12,500 for a full (2) sensor pole portal system with optional wall mounting kits available now directly from Berkeley Varitronics Systems at www.bvsystems.com.

