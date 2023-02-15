Security information and event management market size to grow by USD 3,416.2 million; Increased market consolidation is identified as the key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global security information and event management market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,416.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 4,420.65 million. North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Security Information and Event Management Market 2023-2027

Security information and event management market - Five Forces

The global security information and event management market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business

Security information and event management market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Security information and event management market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premise and saas-based), end-user (government, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the on-premise segment during the forecast period. On-premises SIEM software is considered to be highly secure as there is no third-party interference. In addition, factors such as high data security and customization options, digitization of processes, the rising demand for the Internet of Things (IoT), and workflow automation globally are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global security information and event management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global security information and event management market.

North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing incidence of cyberattacks, the availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions and large companies, compliance regulations, and the increased adoption of technologies among organizations.



Security information and event management market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increase in cybercrime.

Cyberattacks are becoming more common across the world, which is becoming a major concern for businesses.

The high occurrence of cyberattacks is leading to the loss of personal and financial data, exploitation, and misconduct.

This is raising fears among organizations about the different security risks, which is compelling them to invest in SIEM solutions, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increased market consolidation is identified as the key trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are engaging in M&A activities to improve their market presence and expand their reach.

Large vendors are acquiring smaller players to increase their product base and market share.

Such acquisitions are also helping large players to gain access to the latest technologies and enter new markets.

During the forecast period, many mergers and acquisitions are expected to happen among vendors, which will positively influence the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The threat from open-source SIEM software is a major challenge in the market.

Open-source SIEM solutions are becoming increasingly popular in developing countries such as China and India .

and . They can be freely downloaded and run on all platforms.

The demand for such open-source solutions is increasing among enterprises that cannot afford to invest in expensive on-premises and cloud-based SIEM solutions.

This is resulting in a reduction in the overall revenue generated in the global security information and event management market.



What are the key data covered in this security information and event management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the security information and event management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the security information and event management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the security information and event management market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of security information and event management market vendors

Security Information And Event Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3416.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Assuria, AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Logpoint, LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Rapid7 Inc., Securonix, SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

