Security Inks Market worth $3.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Security Inks Market Type (Invisible, Biometric, Fluorescent, Thermochromic), Printing Method (Offset, Intaglio, Flexographic, Silk Screen, Letterpress), Application (Banknotes, Tax Banderoles, Security Labels), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2022.

Security inks are used as an added security feature for the protection of printed documents, labels or packaging against fraudulent reproduction or counterfeiting. There are many different types of security inks used for this purpose depending on the application, environment, and required level of security.

Security labels is the fastest growing application segment of the security inks market in the forecast period

Security labels is the fastest growing segment in the applications of security inks market for the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. Security labels are a type of packaging products that are like stickers and are attached to the overall packaging to safeguard the contents of the package and reassure customers that they have not been tampered with. Due to their numerous protective and instructional features, these labels also guard against product theft from warehouses or retail locations. Readers of these security labels supply specific details on each piece of content, including its origin and contents. In contrast, if a product is being stolen, the devices installed at the entry and exit gates of many retail establishments scan the item and determine if the labels were removed at the cash register or not.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional security inks market. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major rapidly growing economies. The demand for security inks is growing, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The market in the region is expected to witness a high growth rate in comparison to other regions. The demand is attributed to the rise in business, import-export, and new industry setups. Security labels is the fastest-growing end-use application in the security inks market.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global security inks market include SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical) (Japan), Kao Collins Corporation (US), Chromatic Technologies Inc. (US), and Ink Tec Inc. (US), among others.

